Andrew Harrell Joins Ion Pacific as Vice President, and First US Hire

NEW YORK, Oct. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Global investment manager Ion Pacific has made its first hire in the United States with the hiring of Dr. Andrew Harrell, M.D. as a vice president based in New York. The hiring strengthens Ion Pacific's expertise in life sciences and underscores Ion Pacific's commitment to expand its presence into the US.

"The growth within the life sciences sector has highlighted the opportunity for a firm like ours, intent on providing innovative capital solutions, to establish a lasting presence within the space. The hiring of Andrew really strengthens our expertise in life sciences and builds off of the successful investments we've previously made in the space," said Co-CEO Michael Joseph.

Dr. Harrell joins Ion Pacific from L.E.K. Consulting in New York, where he was a Senior Engagement Manager and managed over fifty projects involving biopharma, medical devices, and diagnostics companies. With almost a decade in leadership roles, Dr. Harrell's expertise in the life sciences space will be invaluable to the growth of Ion Pacific.

"Andrew is a key step in building out our platform in the US. Our ability to attract a person of his calibre is significant, as it signals the strength and promise of our organisation," Ion Pacific's other Co-CEO, Itamar Har-Even, said. "We pride ourselves on being leaders in special opportunities investing and in our ability to unlock value where others can't. We are excited to increase our pace of investment in the space and will continue to bring to life sciences the same creative approach that we've built our name on," continued Mr. Har-Even.

Founded in 2015, Ion Pacific is a leading venture capital fund manager focused on secondaries, structured investments and special opportunities in the tech and life sciences sectors. Ion Pacific manages several funds, including its flagship structured secondaries funds Stonecutter I and II as well as two life sciences special opportunities funds. With a presence in the US, Europe and Hong Kong, Ion Pacific is the trusted provider of creative capital solutions to the tech and venture ecosystem.

