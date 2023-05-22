Andrew Hausman Joins Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe As An Operating Partner in the Firm's Technology Group

News provided by

Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

22 May, 2023, 07:30 ET

NEW YORK, May 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe (WCAS), a leading private equity firm focused exclusively on the technology and healthcare industries, announced that Andrew Hausman has joined the firm as an Operating Partner in the Technology Group. Mr. Hausman is an accomplished executive with over 30 years of experience leading companies in the financial technology and data & analytics sectors.

Andrew Hausman, Operating Partner, WCAS's Technology Group
In his most recent role, Mr. Hausman was the President of the Finance and Risk Division at Dun & Bradstreet, which he helped take public. He had previously served as the President of Pricing and Reference Data at Interactive Data Corporation (IDC), a leading provider of financial market data, analytics, and related trading solutions.  At IDC, Mr. Hausman was responsible for launching innovative new products, improving customer success, and accelerating organic growth, which led to a successful sale to Intercontinental Exchange for $5.2 billion.  Prior to IDC, he held various senior leadership roles at Thomson Reuters and Bloomberg.

Sidney Ouyang, Principal, of WCAS, said: "I am delighted to welcome Andrew to the WCAS Team. Andrew has a proven track record of scaling businesses in the financial technology sector and a deep understanding of the nuances of the capital markets ecosystem.  Andrew's expertise is a strong fit with WCAS's ongoing focus on financial technology investments."

Mr. Hausman added, "Joining the WCAS team, given its long-term track record of partnering with management teams to build enduring market leaders, is exciting. There is an abundance of opportunities across the financial technology landscape, and I look forward to bringing my experience to the WCAS platform to pursue these."

About Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe

WCAS is a leading U.S. private equity firm focused on two target industries: technology and healthcare. Since its founding in 1979, the firm's strategy has been to partner with outstanding management teams and build value for its investors through a combination of operational improvements, growth initiatives, and strategic acquisitions. The firm has raised and managed funds totaling over $31 billion of committed capital. For more information, please visit www.wcas.com.

