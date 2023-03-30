ANDREW IVERS TO BECOME CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER OF COMMUNICATIONS & POWER INDUSTRIES

Bob Fickett to Transition to Executive Chairman and Strategic Advisor Role

PALO ALTO, Calif., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Ivers will become the next chief executive officer of Communications & Power Industries (CPI) and its parent company, CPI International, Inc., on May 31, 2023. Mr. Ivers assumes the role from Bob Fickett, who has served as CPI's chief executive officer since 2017. Mr. Fickett will become the executive chairman of CPI's board of directors and a strategic advisor to the company.

Andrew C. Ivers to Become CEO of Communications & Power Industries

Mr. Ivers joined CPI in 2019 and currently serves as its president and chief operating officer. In these roles, he has focused on supporting operational excellence initiatives, maintaining profitable growth and successfully integrating the company's recent acquisitions. Mr. Ivers is an experienced executive in the defense and communications electronics industry, having served as an executive of L3 Technologies for 18 years, most recently as the president of its Communications Systems business segment and as a corporate senior vice president. Previously, he held management roles at Harris Corporation and Raytheon Co.

Mr. Fickett joined the company in 1982 and has held many management and engineering leadership roles during his tenure. While he was chief executive officer, the company grew significantly, reporting approximately $770 million in sales and more than 2,000 employees in the most recent fiscal year. CPI's product offerings also expanded during this period, with the acquisitions of the antenna businesses of General Dynamics and Orbital Systems, the microwave and radio frequency products business of TMD Technologies, and the radome and composite structures businesses of L3 ESSCO and AdamWorks.

"It has been an honor and a pleasure to have served as CPI's CEO. I want to thank our employees, customers and partners for their support and friendship while I was in that seat," said Mr. Fickett. "I know that the business will be in good hands with Andy in the CEO role. He has been a key industry leader for many years, knows the industry and the company inside and out, and we have worked side-by-side for the past four years. I am fully confident that he will lead CPI to many future successes and I am looking forward to continuing to support CPI in my role as executive chairman and strategic advisor."

Mr. Ivers said, "On behalf of the entire CPI community, I want to thank Bob for his enormous contributions as CPI's CEO. He has been a strong leader and great friend to the company. I look forward to continuing to work with him in our new positions, and I am thrilled to help usher in the next chapter in CPI's growth as its CEO. We have dedicated employees and passionate customers, and I am excited to see to the innovative technology solutions that we will develop together."

Mr. Ivers has an MBA from the University of Rochester's Simon School of Business and a B.S. in electrical engineering and mathematics from the University of California, Irvine.

About Communications & Power Industries

Communications & Power Industries (CPI) is a global manufacturer of electronic components and subsystems focused primarily on communications and defense markets. With a heritage of technological excellence that spans decades, CPI develops, manufactures and globally distributes innovative and reliable technology solutions used in the generation, amplification, transmission and reception of microwave signals for commercial and military applications. CPI serves customers in the communications, defense, medical, industrial and scientific markets. CPI consists of Communications & Power Industries LLC, headquartered in Palo Alto, California, and Communications & Power Industries Canada Inc., located in Ontario, Canada. Learn more about CPI at www.cpii.com.

