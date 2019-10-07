Andrew J. Christopher Joins Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors, currently managing approximately $4 billion of assets for more than 1,000 clients, is proud to announce that Andrew Christopher has joined the Dowling & Yahnke team as an Associate Advisor.

Prior to joining Dowling & Yahnke, Andy had a distinguished 10-year career serving in the U.S. Navy as a naval officer and F/A-18 Super-Hornet pilot. Andy joins two other Dowling & Yahnke team members who previously served as U.S. Navy officers: Will Beamer CFA, CFP®, President, Chief Investment Officer, Principal, and Mark Wernig, CFP®, Lead Advisor, Principal.

"As a pilot and an instructor, I had the privilege to work with an extremely capable and dedicated group of individuals who put the organization above themselves to accomplish the job," shared Andy. "I saw those same qualities in the team at Dowling & Yahnke reflected in their passion to always put the clients' interests first."

Will Beamer stated, "Following an admirable career as a Naval aviator, we are thrilled that Andy has joined the D&Y team. His exemplary work ethic, coupled with his financial knowledge and strong communication skills, will make him an outstanding client advisor. We expect Andy to have a major impact on our growth trajectory for many years to come."

Andy earned his Bachelor of Science degree in Political Science at the United States Naval Academy and a Master of Finance from Georgetown University's McDonough School of Business.

Born and raised in Akron, Ohio, Andy, his wife, and their Bernese Mountain Dog moved to San Diego in 2019.

About Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors

Since 1991, Dowling & Yahnke has offered time-tested, objective financial planning advice and investment management services designed for the financial health of our clients. Located in San Diego, California, the Firm manages approximately $4 billion for more than 1,000 clients, primarily individuals, families, and nonprofit organizations. Dowling & Yahnke is one of the largest independent wealth management firms in San Diego as measured by discretionary assets under management.

For more information, visit http://www.dywealth.com

SOURCE Dowling & Yahnke Wealth Advisors

Related Links

http://www.dywealth.com

