Andrew Johnson appointed Executive Vice President of Sales at Hospice Source

DALLAS, Sept. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hospice Source, a leading provider of durable medical equipment dedicated to the hospice market, has appointed Andrew Johnson as Executive Vice President of Sales. Johnson, a 15-year veteran of the hospice industry joined the team September 1st. Most recently with Amedysis and St. Croix Hospice, Johnson brings a wealth of industry knowledge, relationships, and strategy to the Hospice Source team, making this an exciting appointment for a growing Hospice Source organization.

About Hospice Source

Based in Carrollton, TX, Hospice Source is the premier national provider of home medical equipment ("HME") exclusively to the hospice market. Hospice Source currently provides service to patients and hospice providers from 64 locations throughout Texas, California, Georgia, Tennessee, Virginia, Illinois, Ohio, Oklahoma, Missouri, and Virginia.

