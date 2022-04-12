Andrew Kusminsky Appointed CEO of GiGstreem

Telecom veteran to lead company growth, oversee Ubiquitous WiFi strategy

TYSONS CORNER, Va., April 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GiGstreem , a next-generation provider of high-speed, reliable, content-neutral residential and commercial internet networks, announced that Andrew Kusminsky has been appointed chief executive officer.

As CEO, Kusminsky will continue to propel GiGstreem's national growth, overseeing product and market expansion and focusing on long-term strategies to provide innovative internet and managed network services to residential, business and events industries.

"Andrew has been with GiGstreem since the company's early days and possesses decades of leadership and strategic planning experience within telecommunication and technology sectors," said Joel McIntyre, GiGstreem's founder and former CEO. "Andrew is an innovative and transformative leader who has helped craft GiGstreem's engineering and operational blueprints, facilitate company growth and oversee the development of the Ubiquitous WiFi platform we provide to multiple industries."

McIntyre will continue to support the company from his position on the board of directors.

Prior to GiGstreem, Kusminsky worked in the financial technology industry focused on building wireless and fiber-based low-latency capacity for proprietary trading firms. He also co-founded and served as COO and chief strategy officer of Perseus Telecom, a fintech company and managed service provider to the financial services space, where he spearheaded the network, engineering, operations and development of all products.

"I am excited to step into the role of CEO and continue leading the amazing team we've built at GiGstreem," Kusminsky said. "We've made tremendous strides and I am eager to keep scaling the company at a national level and developing long-term strategies that support our clients, team and company growth."

About GiGstreem

GiGstreem provides the most reliable, fastest Internet service on the market, with premier customer service. GiGstreem's state-of-the-art national network serves hundred of businesses and residences in apartment communities nationally. Companies of all sizes rely on GiGstreem to provide the best streaming experience to their residents and users. For more information, visit gigstreem.com .

