Andrew L. Salzman, MD, Joins The Bracken Group

NEWTOWN, Pa., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew M. Salzman, MD, has been appointed as a partner at The Bracken Group (TBG), a consultancy focused on the biopharmaceutical life sciences.

Dr. Colin G. Miller, co-founder and managing partner of The Bracken Group commented "We have had the pleasure of collaborating with Andy in the past and so were delighted when he elected to join us. His long and diverse experience as a physician, scientist, entrepreneur, and executive make Andy an extraordinary resource for the clients that The Bracken Group typically serves."

A pediatrician by training, Dr. Salzman earned his Doctor of Medicine degree from Harvard after completing undergraduate studies in psychology at Yale. In the years that have followed, he has served as a pediatrician and professor of pediatrics and has founded and led multiple companies in the life sciences sector. He has co-authored over 170 peer-reviewed articles, holds 47 patents, and invented and developed the first clinical-stage PARP-1 inhibitor. More recently, his work has been focused on cannabinoids and supporting organizations in the development of products in this field.

"Working with The Bracken Group provides a wonderful opportunity to extend my experience to consult and therefore support other companies," Dr. Salzman said. "It includes entrepreneurship, medicine, biology, pharmacology, drug development, clinical trial activity, comparative market analysis, and more. It's a consultancy that provides beautifully integrated services—and also boasts incredible people in its ranks. I'm very excited to be a part of the team."

In addition to his professional work, Dr. Salzman particularly enjoys sailing, hiking, and skiing. He divides his time between homes in Massachusetts and Israel.

Based in Newtown, PA, and working with diverse clients around the world, The Bracken Group offers biopharmaceutical consulting in the development of drugs, biologics, and medical devices, as well as in the use of medical imaging in clinical trials. For more information, please visit The Bracken Group on the web at thebrackengroup.com

