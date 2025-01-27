Andrew Left Petitions SEC for Regulatory Clarity to Protect Free Speech and Property Rights of Investors

BOSTON, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Dynamis LLP has filed a formal petition with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on behalf of prominent investor and Citron Research founder Andrew Left, calling for rulemaking to clarify the legality of trading by investors who publicly comment on securities. The petition can be found at: https://www.dynamisllp.com/knowledge/andrew-left-sec-petition

The petition comes in response to growing uncertainty and concerns over recent SEC enforcement actions which target investors, not for making false statements about securities, but for allegedly contradicting their own publicly stated opinions through subsequent trading activity. The lack of clear guidelines has created an environment where millions of people who engage in routine discussions about stocks could now face SEC enforcement actions.

"The SEC's recent enforcement actions create a dangerous chilling effect on free speech and market participation," said Eric S. Rosen, founding partner of Dynamis LLP and one of Left's attorneys. "For decades, investors have freely shared their opinions on stocks, benefiting market transparency and efficiency. Now, without any clear rules in place, the SEC is seeking to punish investors for trading after expressing truthful views. This petition seeks to protect free speech and ensure fair, predictable rules for market participants."

Key Issues Raised in the Petition

The petition urges the SEC to address several pressing concerns, including:

Defining permissible trading windows after public commentary about a security.

after public commentary about a security. Clarifying whether disclaimers can provide a safe harbor for investors who disclose their trading intentions.

for investors who disclose their trading intentions. Determining whether trading restrictions apply to all investors or only to those with substantial influence.

or only to those with substantial influence. Protecting the First Amendment rights of individuals who publicly comment on securities.

Call to Action

The petition requests that the SEC take immediate steps to establish clear and practical guidelines that enable investors to engage in lawful trading while contributing to discussions about public companies. It underscores that regulatory enforcement should focus on fraud and market manipulation, not on individuals expressing truthful opinions and engaging in lawful market activity.

"The SEC has repeatedly stated that public commentary regarding securities increases price efficiency and deters corporate fraud, two of the Commission's core policy goals," said Michael B. Homer, partner at Dynamis LLP. "However, the Commission's recent actions directly undermine these policy goals. This petition is a crucial step toward restoring clarity and ensuring that market participants are not unfairly punished for exercising their free speech and property rights."

