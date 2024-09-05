Andrew MacGarvey & Conditor Capital launch Coronado Research to maximise the use of data and technology in drug development; Dr. Nicholas Edwards announced as Chair

LONDON, Sept. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Coronado Research is a consultancy-led professional services organisation operating in the clinical development arena. The company will help pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies optimise their drug development programs, by maximising the use of data and technology and by joining the dots from Regulatory Strategy to Market Access.

MacGarvey said, "I am delighted to launch Coronado Research, a company that brings together some of the best people in clinical development. It is clear the current 'blockbuster' model for bringing new treatments to market is becoming less fit for purpose. There is a pressing need to review how we approach clinical strategy and make use of the ever-increasing amounts of data available to us to accelerate the time from laboratory to patient. Science and technology are moving rapidly, and we owe it to patients to leverage these advances for their benefit. Our objective is to treat data as a common thread to align stakeholders across the development process, bringing together subject matter experts and data scientists, to support our customers as they harness the power of the latest technologies and AI/ML."

Sachin Korantak of Conditor Capital led the investment process, adding Coronado Research to a portfolio already positioned in the pre-clinical space.

Korantak commented, "Conditor are very impressed with the vision set out by the Coronado team. Andrew has a deep understanding of how data can be used to optimise clinical development and a strong sense of purpose to deliver value to his customers. He has built a very strong team, and we are delighted to support them on their journey."

MacGarvey added, "Conditor are a great partner for Coronado; the team understood our proposition from the outset. We have a fantastic investor who brings valuable sector knowledge and industry network to the table."

The company also announced the appointment of Dr. Nicholas Edwards as Chair. Dr. Edwards brings significant experience of life sciences consulting and of scaling professional services businesses, notably as global lead for Accenture's R&D practice and as one of the founders of Kinapse.

MacGarvey said, "I am delighted to welcome Nick to Coronado Research and know he will provide invaluable support as we execute our strategy. He has deep expertise in life sciences and has played an important role in defining our mission."

Dr. Edwards commented, "We see a clear opportunity to create a new, best-of-breed pharmaceutical services company that combines excellent client service with emerging technologies, to help to accelerate drug development and ensure that new drugs better match market needs."

For further information please contact: [email protected]

About Coronado Research

Coronado Research is a consultancy-led professional services organisation, which provides support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies. Our objective is to optimise the clinical development process, by leveraging all the data available using AI, ML, and leading technologies.

Our practices cover Regulatory Strategy, Advanced Analytics, Market Access and Health Economics, and Technology. Our teams work with customers to 'join-the-dots' between these disciplines, to ensure treatments are developed with the end in mind and better match market needs.

SOURCE Coronado Research