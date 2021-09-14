Andrew Mastro, CFA, CFP®, CAIA breaks away from wirehouse to launch independent wealth management firm

HADDON TOWNSHIP, N.J., Sept. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Wrought Advisors, a new fee-only, comprehensive financial planning, tax, and investment firm founded by Andrew Mastro, CFA, CFP®, CAIA is open for business. Wrought Advisors will specialize in Generation X and Y professionals seeking financial freedom.

"I am elated to launch my own firm, to be a real financial advisor; fee-only, fiduciary, and comprehensive. Wrought Advisors is helping Generation X and Y professionals get their financial lives in order, so they can feel confident in the decisions they are making today and the plans we make for the future. You can feel the value and impact we are having on clients' lives; and it feels great." said Andrew Mastro.

Andrew Mastro, CFA, CFP®, CAIA, founded Wrought Advisors after breaking away from a wirehouse where he began his financial advisory practice helping individual clients and families to achieve their financial goals. Andrew is among a small percentage of financial advisors who has earned the gold standard of financial services designations such as the Chartered Financial Analyst (CFA) designation in 2011, the CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™ (CFP®) certification in 2021, and the Chartered Alternative Investment Analyst (CAIA) designation in 2008.

About Wrought Advisors

Wrought Advisors and Andrew Mastro, CFA, CFP®, CAIA, is a South Jersey based Registered Investment Adviser providing fee-only, comprehensive financial planning, tax, and investment management services to clients locally and across the country. Wrought Advisors was founded to work with Generation X and Y clients that are often overlooked, underserved, or overcharged by traditional financial services firms. Wrought Advisors - Crafting your financial freedom so you can live your best life.

