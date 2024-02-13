Andrew Platt to Lead Sound Capital Loans' Nationwide Expansion Efforts

NEW YORK and SEATTLE, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a significant move to extend its market reach, Sound Capital announces the appointment of Andrew Platt as Senior Managing Director to spearhead its national expansion efforts.

Platt, a seasoned professional in the mortgage industry, including impactful tenures at Sun West Mortgage, Sprout Mortgage, UBS, Bank of America, and Lehman Brothers, brings a wealth of experience to the Sound Capital team. His expertise will be pivotal as the company aims to build on its presence beyond the 14 states it currently serves.

Platt's arrival marks a key milestone for Sound, reflecting his dedication to leveraging his background for the company's growth. "I'm thrilled to contribute to Sound Capital's journey toward becoming a leader in the national home construction lending market," Platt said, acknowledging the role's fit with his professional and personal aspirations.

Sound Capital, known for financing midsize builders in markets with growing populations and housing inventory constraints, is poised for expansion. With over $2.1 billion in loans originated, the company is set to initiate its first bond program by year-end or in 2025, aiming for regular issuances thereafter. This strategy aligns with industry trends and sets the stage for significant growth under Platt's leadership.

CEO David Huey expressed confidence in Platt's capabilities: "Andrew's strategic vision and deep industry knowledge are exactly what we need to accelerate our expansion and solidify our position as a national player in construction lending."

About Sound Capital Loans

Based in Bellevue, Washington, Sound Capital specializes in construction loans for midsized home builders focused on single-family homes and suburban developments in high growth areas. With a commitment to national growth, Sound Capital is dedicated to delivering innovative lending solutions.

