Andrew Porter Wagner JD, LLM, MBA, CPA, CMI is recognized by Continental Who's Who

Having led an impressive, seasoned legal career, Attorney Andrew Porter Wagner has accrued over 40 years of professional excellence. He specializes in transportation tax law, including the railway labor act, and has garnered a well-deserved reputation as an Attorney and currently a Consultant. Demonstrating the highest level of professionalism and integrity, Mr. Wagner is a certified public accountant devoted to helping others with various tax matters.

In light of his academic achievements, Mr. Wagner obtained his Bachelor's degree in economics from Bucknell University in 1978, followed by his Master of Business Administration from the University of Wisconsin in 1982. Subsequently, he graduated from Southern Methodist University, where he earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1984 and went on to also earn his Master of Laws in taxation in 1990. With a commitment to excellence, he also received a CMI tax designation from the Institute for Professionals in Taxation.

Throughout his extensive career, Mr. Wagner served in various positions. He began his career as a locomotive engineer in 1978, serving for two years. His interest in transportation led him to pursue Law. He served as the Senior Tax Counsel for American Airlines for 14 years and notably served as the Vice President of tax law for FedEx for 21 years.

Awards for Mr. Wagner's work include career recognitions at finance.yahoo.com, financialcontent.com, prittleprattlenews.com, streetinsider.com, thestreet.com, and marketinsider.com. He also received a CMI tax designation from the Institute for Professionals in Taxation.

Active in his field, Mr. Wagner maintains memberships and affiliations with the American Bar Association, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Tax Executives Institute. He currently serves on the board of directors of the Northwest and Val's County, and previously served as the chair of Shelby County, as well as served on the governing board of the Institute for Professionals in Taxation from 2010 to 2015. Looking ahead, he is considering sharing his wealth of knowledge by entering the world of teaching.

