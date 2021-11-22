Andrew Porter Wagner JD, LLM, MBA, CPA, CMI is recognized by Continental Who's Who

GERMANTOWN, Tenn., Nov. 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Porter Wagner JD, LLM, MBA, CPA, CMI is being recognized by Continental Who's Who as a Trusted Attorney for his impressive, seasoned legal career in the field of Law.

Throughout his career, Mr. Andrew Porter Wagner has made outstanding contributions as a Tax Attorney in the Transportation and Technology areas over the last three decades. He has been recognized for his professional excellence and results, primarily as an in-house attorney at American Airlines and FedEx Corporation. He maintained the highest level of ethics, an open mind, an appreciation of community efforts, and the importance of the role of government and the balancing of tax and revenue policies.



Mr. Wagner obtained his Bachelor's degree in economics from Bucknell University in 1978, followed by his Master of Business Administration in finance from the University of Wisconsin in 1982. Subsequently, he graduated from Southern Methodist University, where he earned his Doctor of Jurisprudence in 1984 and was Vice President of the Student Bar Association. He went on to also earn his Master of Laws in taxation in 1990 at Southern Methodist University while working as Tax Counsel at American Airlines. He also received a CMI tax designation in Sales and Use Taxes and State Income Taxes from the Institute for Professionals in Taxation.



With a keen interest in the transportation and technology industries, Mr. Wagner entered the transportation industry in 1977 as a trackman for the Santa Fe in Texas and then, in 1978, became a qualified locomotive engineer for Consolidated Rail Corporation in Pennsylvania. After law school, he served as the Senior Tax Counsel for American Airlines, where he worked for 14 years in Texas. He then moved to a position with FedEx for 21 years in Tennessee and retired from FedEx as its Vice President of Tax Law. During his career, he has presented tax matters with tax revenue authorities in all fifty US states, Puerto Rico, and over 20 foreign countries. He remains a current licensee of the Tennessee and Texas Bars, and he holds CPA licenses in Tennessee and Texas.



Although retired, he remains active in his field and maintains memberships and affiliations with the American Bar Association, the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants, and the Tax Executives Institute, and the Institute of Professionals in Taxation. He has served on, or chaired, numerous community boards including the Northwest Dallas County Flood Control District, the Coppell Texas Economic Development Commission, the Carrolton-Farmers Branch Education Foundation, the Executive Committee of the Tennessee Chamber of Commerce, the Shelby County Tennessee Education Foundation, and the City of Germantown Tennessee's Finance Advisory Board, the capital fundraising committee for the St. Jude's FedEx family house, the advisory board for the Hartman Tax Forum (Vanderbilt) and served for five years on the governing board of the Institute for Professionals in Taxation (IPT) and is currently the chair of its Outreach Committee.



He has been the co-author of articles on the streamline sales tax effort and origin-based taxation ("Origin-Based Taxation of Internet Commerce", State Tax Notes, July 19,1999; "Guidelines for Establishing an Origin-Based Sales Tax", State Tax Notes, March 30, 2000) and has been a featured practitioner in the state and local tax arena in State Tax Notes, August 10, 2015.



He has two adult sons, and currently resides in Germantown, Tennessee, with his wife.



