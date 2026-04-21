Andrew Reise Named in CX Strategy Consulting Services report by Independent Research Firm

Independent research firm recognizes Andrew Reise among 28 global CX strategy consulting

providers

OVERLAND PARK, Kan., April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Reise, a customer experience (CX) strategy consultancy, today announced its inclusion in The Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Services Landscape, Q2 2026, published by Forrester Research. The report lists 28 providers across the CX strategy consulting market, offering enterprise buyers an independent, research-backed framework for selecting the right consulting partner.

"For us, being recognized by Forrester in this Landscape acknowledges what our clients have known for years: Andrew Reise brings the depth of capability and focused expertise to help organizations move from CX vision to measurable business results. We don't just deliver strategies, we help our clients build the organizational capacity to execute and sustain them."



— Jeff Lewandowski, CEO, Andrew Reise

Andrew Reise: A Focused, North American CX Specialist

Andrew Reise is one of only a small number of boutique CX consultancies appearing alongside global firms, a distinction that reflects the firm's recognized depth of specialization in the CX strategy space.

Andrew Reise's core philosophy is that strategy without execution is just a document. The firm's engagements are designed to not only produce a CX strategy, but to leave client organizations with the structure, skills, and roadmap to realize it.

Why This Recognition Matters For Us

Forrester's Landscape reports are among the most trusted resources enterprise buyers use when selecting service providers. Inclusion in this report means Andrew Reise will appear as an option when those buyers research their choices.

To be considered for inclusion, providers must complete a detailed questionnaire covering practice revenue, active enterprise client base, geographic focus, industry verticals, service capabilities, and market perspective. Inclusion is determined solely by Forrester's analysts based on the data submitted — providers cannot pay for inclusion.

"Enterprise buyers deserve a CX partner who understands their customers as deeply as they do. We believe this recognition from Forrester affirms that Andrew Reise has built the capabilities, the client track record, and the AI-enabled research approach to deliver significant value for our clients — competing and winning with firms many times our size."



— Dan Arthur, Executive Vice President, Research and Account Management, Andrew Reise

AI-Enabled CX Strategy for the Modern Enterprise

Andrew Reise has embedded AI capabilities throughout its service delivery model:

AI-accelerated research and VoC analysis, enabling faster insight synthesis and continuous, intelligence-driven decision support





AI-moderated qualitative interviews that blend AI with human empathy to capture richer customer insights at scale





AI adoption and enablement services to help clients operationalize AI in their contact centers, VoC programs, and CX functions





SOC2 Type II compliance, ensuring client and customer data is protected to the highest industry standards

Access the Report

The Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Services Landscape, Q2 2026 is available through Forrester Research at forrester.com to Forrester subscribers or for purchase. To learn more about Andrew Reise and its CX strategy consulting services, visit andrewreise.com or contact [email protected].

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester's objectivity here.

ABOUT ANDREW REISE

Andrew Reise is a customer experience strategy consultancy that helps enterprise organizations diagnose, design, and deliver exceptional customer experiences. With 81 active enterprise clients across financial services, insurance, retail, government, and more, Andrew Reise brings a focused, human-centered approach to CX transformation — combining deep research, AI-enabled analytics, organizational design, and workforce enablement to help clients move from strategy to measurable outcomes. Andrew Reise is SOC2 Type II certified and offers four engagement models: fixed fee, time and materials, staff augmentation, and CX as a Service (CXaaS) subscriptions.

SOURCE Andrew Reise