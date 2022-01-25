Andrew Resnick Named Chief Medical and Quality Officer for The Chartis Group

CHICAGO, Jan. 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrew Resnick, MD, has been appointed Chief Medical and Quality Officer for The Chartis Group, a leading provider of comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry.

As Chief Medical and Quality Officer, Dr. Resnick will lead Chartis' Clinical Quality and High Reliability practice that spans Chartis Consulting and the recently acquired Greeley Company, a leader in patient safety, clinical compliance, physician education, and medical staff service optimization.

Dr. Resnick, a nationally recognized leader in clinical quality and safety, joins Chartis from Mass General Brigham where he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Quality and Safety Officer at Brigham Health. In his role, he led quality, patient safety, patient experience, health equity, and infection control, improving patient-centered care and achieving notable improvement in quality ratings and outcomes across Brigham Health. He also served as faculty at Harvard Medical School on topics of quality, safety, and high reliability and continues to serve as a part-time lecturer on the faculty of the medical school.

"We are thrilled to have Dr. Resnick join our firm. Chartis is committed to supporting US hospitals and health systems as they strive to provide their patients with the highest quality and most reliable care possible," said Ken Graboys, CEO of The Chartis Group. "Andrew is regarded across the industry for his expertise and experience, and we look forward to the impact he'll now be able to make in improving care across communities nationwide."

"My career has taken me on an amazing journey through a variety of health systems as Chief Medical Officer and Chief Quality Officer," Dr. Resnick said. "As a surgeon, I have been able to care for one patient at a time. As a health system leader, I have helped many more. I am honored and incredibly excited to take this next step and join Chartis and Greeley as Chief Medical and Quality Officer, bringing all of my experience, perspective, and passion for quality, safety, and high reliability to even more healthcare systems and patients across the country."

Prior to Mass General Brigham, Dr. Resnick was Chief Medical Officer at Froedtert Hospital in Wisconsin, where he also served as Associate Dean of Clinical Affairs Adult Practice and Associate Professor of General Surgery at the Medical College of Wisconsin. In these roles, Dr. Resnick helped drive improvements in quality, efficiency, cost, access, staff engagement, and patient experience across a 614-bed acute care hospital and multispecialty group comprising more than 1,300 physicians, 500 advanced practice providers, and other practitioners.

Prior to that, Dr. Resnick was the Chief Quality Officer at Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. While there, he led the development of interprofessional, unit-based quality teams to empower frontline staff, clinical leaders, and operational leaders to improve patient care quality and safety at the local level. He began his career at the University of Pennsylvania, where he oversaw a wide array of clinical quality improvement activities across the organization.

Dr. Resnick graduated from Dartmouth College and Yale University School of Medicine. He completed a surgical residency at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania and earned a master's degree in business administration from UPenn's Wharton School. He has over thirty peer-reviewed publications and is an ad hoc reviewer for several medical journals.

The Chartis Group® (Chartis) provides comprehensive advisory services and analytics to the healthcare industry. It brings critical thinking and deep industry experience paired with cutting-edge data, analytics, and technology to deliver #NextIntelligence. With an unparalleled depth of expertise in strategic planning, performance excellence, health analytics, informatics and technology, digital and emerging technologies, clinical quality and operations, and strategic communications, Chartis helps leading academic medical centers, integrated delivery networks, children's hospitals, and healthcare service organizations achieve transformative results and build a healthier world. Chartis has offices in Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, New York, Minneapolis, and San Francisco. For more information, visit www.chartis.com .

