Andrew Smith Announced as Executive Director of the Association of Dental Support Organizations

ARLINGTON, Va., March 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is excited to announce that the ADSO Board of Directors has selected Andrew Smith as the next executive director of the ADSO. In his new role, Smith will represent the DSO industry to policymakers and other key stakeholders to ensure that DSO-affiliated dentists can operate in a practice environment that allows them to receive the support they need.

"DSOs are doing important work to expand access to patient care and provide dentists more time to focus on the clinical side of dentistry. I look forward to working alongside my fellow dental associations to shape the current and future discussions and supporting the dental industry as it grows its vision strategically," Andrew Smith stated.

"I am thrilled to have Andrew join the ADSO team. Andrew's expertise will support the ADSO in advancing key relationships and navigating critical policy decisions," stated Emmet Scott, President of the ADSO. "His advocacy insights will help meet the needs of both emerging and established DSOs."

Smith served as executive vice president of government relations and external affairs for Parallel (formerly Surterra Wellness) where he managed the state and federal government relations teams, served as the company's chief advocate and spokesperson to policymakers and regulators, and led the company's advocacy and communications goals in the public affairs space.

Prior to joining the private sector, Andrew spent a decade working in government, campaigns, and public policy. In particular, Andrew worked as finance director and senior advisor for Virginia Governor Terry McAuliffe where he oversaw the strategy, development, and implementation of a record-breaking $44 million fundraising operation.

Andrew is originally from Chicago and is a graduate of Georgetown University with a degree in government and history. He currently lives in Greenwich, Connecticut with his wife Laura and their two children, Holden and Caroline.

Succeeding Chris Badgley as executive director, Smith begins his position at the ADSO effective immediately.

About the ADSO

The Association of Dental Support Organizations (ADSO) is a non-profit organization committed to providing support to its members, allowing them to focus on patients, expand access to quality dental care and improve the oral health of their communities. Comprising more than 60 DSO member companies, several association partners, and more than 180 industry partners, the ADSO represents Dental Support Organizations (DSOs) before the public, policymakers and the media. Its members operate in 44 states and provide the highest level of non-clinical support to more than 10,000 dentists across the country as well as in Australia, Canada, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom.

