Andrew Smith Joins Lear Investment Management As Research Analyst

Managing Partner Rick Lear, commented, "We are excited to welcome Andrew to the team and believe our private and institutional clients will benefit from his analytical skills, work ethic and creative thinking. His addition affirms our ability to attract top talent to our growing business, and we look forward to Andrew's contributions and immediate, positive impact on our investment performance and client service capabilities."

In addition to the attributes identified above, Mr. Smith brings differentiated expertise in his ability to synthesize complex data and develop quantitative models that deliver customized investment solutions. His development of these models focuses on multi-asset macro investment strategy, risk-based portfolio analytics, and goals-based portfolio construction methods.

Prior to his role at BOKF, Mr. Smith served as a Senior Associate for The Northern Trust Company. Always a student of the market, Mr. Smith is pursuing his CFA charter. He attended Southern Methodist University, where he earned his Bachelor's degree in Economics and Finance.

About Lear Investment Management

The Lear Investment Management team is comprised of research-driven experts oriented around creative intelligence gathering and an investment process that balances: (1) quantitative analysis; (2) rigorous fundamental research grounded in capitalizing on global economic trends; and (3) keen attention to risk management. The vast experience of the research team, coupled with its differentiated investment process, facilitates Lear's ability to develop – and act upon – a global investment thesis. The Firm's clients include select individuals, families and foundations. Lear also serves as a sub-advisor to financial advisors seeking an investment manager with Lear's unique investment capabilities.

