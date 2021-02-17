Andrew Spieldenner Joins MPact as New Executive Director

OAKLAND, Calif., Feb. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MPact Global Action for Gay Men's Health and Rights has selected Andrew Spieldenner Ph.D., currently associate professor in the department of communication at California State University-San Marcos, as its next executive director.

A longtime HIV activist, Dr. Spieldenner currently serves as vice-chair of the United States People living with HIV Caucus and as the North American Delegate to the UNAIDS Program Coordinating Board. Dr. Spieldenner has worked as a nonprofit leader and an academic professor for nearly a decade, focusing his research on the intersection of health and intercultural communication surrounding HIV and the LGBTQ community.

"I have long admired MPact's role as a champion for the health and rights of gay and bisexual men around the world. As a gay man living with HIV, I know how important it is to have advocates fighting on behalf of our communities at the global level," Spieldenner said. "I am honored and thrilled to follow in Dr. George Ayala's footsteps and to work with the board and staff to lead MPact's next chapter."

Spieldenner has collaborated with MPact before most notably in his work at the Global Network of People Living with HIV-North America and the Latino Commission on AIDS. Dr Spieldenner earned his doctorate from Howard University and holds a master's degree from the University of California, Los Angeles and bachelor's degree from UC Berkeley.

"Andy is an inspiring and energetic leader. His passion for elevating the voice of the global LGBTI community and his intersectional approach to public health policy has earned Andy the esteem of advocates around the world," said MPact Board Chair Don Baxter. "The board and staff are excited to work with Andy as our new executive director and confident that MPact will be well positioned under his guidance to thrive in the years to come."

As executive director, Spieldenner will work closely with MPact's staff, board, and steering committee to steward the organization's upcoming strategic plan, and to identify new approaches to continue serving the global gay community. Spieldenner has a long history of centering the voices of the broader LGBTQ community and people living with HIV, as well as addressing sexual health and human rights through the lens of racial justice.

Spieldenner will begin his new role as executive director on Monday, March 1st, 2021. Mohan Sundararaj, MPact's director of programs, will continue to serve as interim executive director until then.

About MPact

MPact Global Action for Gay Men's Health and Rights was founded in 2006 by a group of activists concerned about the disproportionate HIV disease burden shouldered by gay and bisexual men. MPact works at the intersection of sexual health and human rights and is linked to more than 120 community-based organizations in 62 countries who are leading innovative solutions to the challenges faced by LGBTI communities around the world.

