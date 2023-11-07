Andrew Walker Joins emtelligent as Executive Vice President of Customer Strategy and Operations

News provided by

emtelligent

07 Nov, 2023, 08:05 ET

Seasoned leader brings decades of experience in scaling commercial operations and ensuring customer success for high-growth organizations 

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- emtelligent®, a leader in the development of clinical-grade natural language processing (NLP) software for healthcare organizations, today announced that Andrew Walker has joined the company as executive vice president of customer strategy and operations. 

To download a headshot of Walker, please click here.

With his extensive management consulting and healthcare technology background, Walker will lead emtelligent's efforts to operationalize and scale its commercial organization, with a specific focus on building a robust customer success organization. Prior to joining emtelligent, he served as vice president of client growth for a high-growth, venture capital-backed healthcare financial engagement platform, where he successfully managed key account growth and designed the organization's customer success operating model. Previously, Walker was a director with West Monroe Partners, where he was instrumental in the launch of the firm's successful Minneapolis healthcare practice. Over the course of his career, he has advised clients ranging from high-growth primary care clinics to international health insurance companies. 

"As emtelligent accelerates its growth, Andrew's proven prowess in process improvement and customer engagement will be invaluable," said Dr. Tim O'Connell, emtelligent CEO and cofounder and a practicing radiologist. "As we expand our commercial functions, Andrew's experience will be instrumental in optimizing our customer-centric processes, helping our customers gain the most value from our solutions, and continuing to build lasting customer partnerships."

Walker earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business and Marketing from Bethel University, where he serves on the alumni association's advisory board. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare and Strategy from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. He is a board director for JCI Home Care, Inc.

emtelligent's proprietary, enterprise-scale emtelliPro® NLP engine is purpose-built to reveal actionable insights buried within unstructured medical text. Healthcare organizations use emtelliPro to improve clinician productivity and increase reimbursement and quality – allowing for improved patient care and outcomes.

About emtelligent®
Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, emtelligent® partners with healthcare institutions, companies and organizations to strategically structure their unstructured medical data, helping them increase safety, operating efficiency and the quality of care. The emtelliPro® engine and emtelliSuite apps are available now, and the team is on-hand to consult regarding your medical data needs. Learn more or schedule a demonstration at emtelligent.com or call 1-877-GO-EMTEL (1-877-463-6835) today. 

Media Contact: 
Maria Meredith
Amendola Communications for emtelligent 
[email protected] 

SOURCE emtelligent

Also from this source

emtelligent Names Jennifer J. Canfield as Executive Vice President of Sales

emtelligent Names Jennifer J. Canfield as Executive Vice President of Sales

emtelligent®, a leader in the development of clinical-grade natural language processing (NLP) software for healthcare organizations, today announced...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Health Care & Hospitals

Image1

Computer & Electronics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.