Andrew Walker Joins emtelligent as Executive Vice President of Customer Strategy and Operations

Seasoned leader brings decades of experience in scaling commercial operations and ensuring customer success for high-growth organizations

VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- emtelligent ®, a leader in the development of clinical-grade natural language processing (NLP) software for healthcare organizations, today announced that Andrew Walker has joined the company as executive vice president of customer strategy and operations.

To download a headshot of Walker, please click here.

With his extensive management consulting and healthcare technology background, Walker will lead emtelligent's efforts to operationalize and scale its commercial organization, with a specific focus on building a robust customer success organization. Prior to joining emtelligent, he served as vice president of client growth for a high-growth, venture capital-backed healthcare financial engagement platform, where he successfully managed key account growth and designed the organization's customer success operating model. Previously, Walker was a director with West Monroe Partners, where he was instrumental in the launch of the firm's successful Minneapolis healthcare practice. Over the course of his career, he has advised clients ranging from high-growth primary care clinics to international health insurance companies.

"As emtelligent accelerates its growth, Andrew's proven prowess in process improvement and customer engagement will be invaluable," said Dr. Tim O'Connell, emtelligent CEO and cofounder and a practicing radiologist. "As we expand our commercial functions, Andrew's experience will be instrumental in optimizing our customer-centric processes, helping our customers gain the most value from our solutions, and continuing to build lasting customer partnerships."

Walker earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in International Business and Marketing from Bethel University, where he serves on the alumni association's advisory board. He holds a Master of Business Administration in Healthcare and Strategy from the University of Minnesota Carlson School of Management. He is a board director for JCI Home Care, Inc.

emtelligent's proprietary, enterprise-scale emtelliPro® NLP engine is purpose-built to reveal actionable insights buried within unstructured medical text. Healthcare organizations use emtelliPro to improve clinician productivity and increase reimbursement and quality – allowing for improved patient care and outcomes.

About emtelligent®

Based in Vancouver, British Columbia, emtelligent® partners with healthcare institutions, companies and organizations to strategically structure their unstructured medical data, helping them increase safety, operating efficiency and the quality of care. The emtelliPro® engine and emtelliSuite™ apps are available now, and the team is on-hand to consult regarding your medical data needs. Learn more or schedule a demonstration at emtelligent.com or call 1-877-GO-EMTEL (1-877-463-6835) today.

Media Contact:

Maria Meredith

Amendola Communications for emtelligent

[email protected]

SOURCE emtelligent