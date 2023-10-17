Andrew Wyeth Uncovered at American Fine Art, Inc

American Fine Art, Inc.

17 Oct, 2023, 08:41 ET

A look into the unseen world of the Wyeths
at American Fine Art, Inc. in Old Town Scottsdale's Arts District.

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Open to the public on November 9th, 2023, Andrew Wyeth: Uncovered features an intimate look into the life and surroundings of one of America's greatest painters through the lens of Newton O. Belt, a hobbyist photographer, artist, and neighbor of the Wyeth's. Mr. Belt was inspired to be an artist directly by Andrew Wyeth himself. The collection of black and white images dates from the 1950s and has never before been seen by the public. Over a hundred black and white negatives over seventy years old were carefully processed and printed, saving a piece of history. This rare opportunity allows the public to see photos of Wyeth's family including Jamie Wyeth and John W. McCoy, as well as photos of the surroundings of his home in Pennsylvania the subject of many of his renowned paintings.

Andrew Wyeth in studio.
Andrew Wyeth in studio.
Newton O. Belt photograph of Wyeths property and hound.
Newton O. Belt photograph of Wyeths property and hound.

Many of Wyeth's subjects were neighbors and locals in his surrounding area, as he generally kept close to home. Perhaps some of the most important works from the collection are the photos of his paintings and portraits of H.F. Dupont, Ben Loper, & Crawford Greenwalt, one of the major members of the Manhattan Project. Along with this fantastic collection of photography, the show features over 70 works by Andrew Wyeth in every medium he worked in. Andrew Wyeth (1917-2009) was one of the most popular artists of the twentieth century. He was one of the finest American Scene painters, applauded for his realism in portraiture and life in the country, using radical accuracy and detail. A remarkable aspect of Wyeth's work is that much of it was from memory and imagination, which is unheard of by most Realist artists, who usually study photographs. His art is recognizable aesthetically through his celebration of the simple life of rural America, his distinctive color palette, and often, the effect of solitude. Wyeth garnered major acclaim with his painting, Christina's World, featuring a friend and neighbor sitting in a sprawling landscape purchased by the Museum of Modern Art in New York from the artist for $1,800 in 1948. A controversial purchase at the time, the painting has since become iconic for the museum, artist, and a cornerstone of American art. Wyeth's art had some of the highest prices ever paid for a living American artist. Now Andrew Wyeth is considered one of the most influential American painters, along with Jackson Pollock, Jasper Johns, Edward Hopper, Georgia O'Keeffe, Winslow Homer, and a few others. His pieces continue to be exhibited and purchased worldwide.

In addition to the original works of Andrew Wyeth, American Fine Art specializes in the 19th-21st century masters including Picasso, Chagall, Miro, Warhol, Dali, Leger, Banksy, and more. American Fine Art is an international leader in fine art and Scottsdale's premier fine art gallery. The gallery offers a complimentary consultation for both experienced and novice collectors. 

Exhibit on view through December 8, 2023.
American Fine Art, Inc.
3908 N. Scottsdale Rd. | Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480.990.1200 | Warhol.me

Media Contact:
Courtney Hood
480-970-8100
[email protected] 

SOURCE American Fine Art, Inc.

