ANDREWS & SPRINGER LLC ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF STOCKHOLDER CLASS ACTION INVOLVING PLAYTIKA HOLDING CORP.

IN THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE

SCOTT G. KORMOS and JORDAN KLEIN, on

behalf of themselves and all other similarly

situated stockholders of PLAYTIKA HOLDING

CORP., Plaintiffs, v. PLAYTIKA HOLDING UK II LIMITED, Defendant. C.A. No. 2023-0396-BWD

SUMMARY NOTICE OF PENDENCY AND PROPOSED SETTLEMENT OF STOCKHOLDER CLASS ACTION, SETTLEMENT HEARING, AND RIGHT TO APPEAR

TO: All record holders and beneficial owners of shares of Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: "PLTK") common stock as of 11:59 p.m. EDT on October 3, 2022, i.e., the date the Self-Tender closed ("Class Shares"), in each case in their capacity as holders or beneficial owners of Class Shares, including, to the extent necessary to afford relief, their legal representatives, heirs, assigns, transferees, and successors-in-interest (the "Class").

PLEASE READ THIS SUMMARY NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS WILL BE AFFECTED BY A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to an Order of the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware (the "Court"), that the above-captioned stockholder class action (the "Action") is pending in the Court.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Plaintiffs Scott G. Kormos and Jordan Klein (together, "Plaintiffs"), individually and on behalf of the Class, have reached a proposed settlement with Playtika Holding UK II Ltd. ("Defendant") and Playtika Holding Corp. ("Playtika") for $24,750,000 in cash (the "Settlement"). The terms of the Settlement are stated in the Stipulation and Agreement of Settlement, Compromise, and Release between Plaintiffs, Defendant, and Playtika, dated October 7, 2025 (the "Stipulation"), a copy of which is available at https://www.PlaytikaSecuritiesSettlement.com. If approved by the Court, the Settlement will resolve all claims in the Action as against Defendant.

A hearing (the "Settlement Hearing") will be held on January 21, 2025 at 1:30 P.M. EST, before The Honorable Bonnie W. David, Vice Chancellor, either in person at the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware, Sussex County, 34 The Circle, Georgetown, Delaware 19947, or remotely by Zoom (in the discretion of the Court), to, among other things: (i) determine whether to finally certify the Class for settlement purposes only, pursuant to Court of Chancery Rules 23(a), 23(b)(1), 23(b)(2), and 23(b)(3); (ii) determine whether Plaintiffs and Plaintiffs' Counsel have adequately represented the Class, and whether Plaintiffs should be finally appointed as Class Representative for the Class and Plaintiffs' Counsel should be finally appointed as Class Counsel for the Class; (iii) determine whether the proposed Settlement should be approved as fair, reasonable, and adequate to Plaintiffs and the other members of the Class; (iv) determine whether the proposed Order and Final Judgment approving the Settlement, dismissing the Action with prejudice, and granting the Releases provided under the Stipulation should be entered; (v) determine whether the proposed Plan of Allocation of the Net Settlement Fund is fair and reasonable, and should therefore be approved; (vi) determine whether and in what amount any Fee and Expense Award should be paid out of the Settlement Fund, including any Incentive Award to Plaintiffs to be paid solely from any Fee and Expense Award; (vii) hear and rule on any objections to the Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, and Plaintiffs' Counsel's Fee and Expense Award, including any Incentive Award to Plaintiffs; and (viii) consider any other matters that may properly be brought before the Court in connection with the Settlement. Any updates regarding the Settlement Hearing, including any changes to the date or time of the hearing or updates regarding in-person or remote appearances at the hearing, will be posted to the Settlement website, https://www.PlaytikaSecuritiesSettlement.com.

If you are a member of the Class, your rights will be affected by the pending Action and the Settlement, and you may be entitled to share in the Net Settlement Fund. If you have not yet received the Notice, you may obtain a copy of the Notice by contacting the Settlement Administrator at [email protected] or (844) 643-4844. A copy of the Notice can also be downloaded from the Settlement website, https://www.PlaytikaSecuritiesSettlement.com.

If the Settlement is approved by the Court and the Effective Date occurs, the Net Settlement Fund will be distributed on a pro rata basis to "Eligible Class Members" in accordance with the proposed Plan of Allocation stated in the Notice or such other plan of allocation as is approved by the Court. Because claims travel with shares and therefore the right to receive any portion of the Net Settlement Fund travels with the transfer of the Class Members' shares between 11:59 p.m. EDT on October 3, 2022, and the Class Distribution Record Date (as defined below), the persons eligible to receive pro rata distribution of the Net Settlement Fund ("Eligible Class Members") are likely different than the Class Members as of the closing of the Self-Tender. The "Eligible Shares" are all shares of Playtika common stock held as of the most recent date on or after the Effective Date for which the Depository Trust Company can produce a Security Position Report showing the position holdings of participating persons or financial institutions (the "Class Distribution Record Date"), excluding those shares held by Excluded Persons.

Each Eligible Class Member will be eligible to receive a pro rata payment from the Net Settlement Fund equal to the product of (i) the number of Eligible Shares held by the Eligible Class Member and (ii) the "Per-Share Recovery," which will be determined by dividing the total amount of the Net Settlement Fund by the total number of Eligible Shares held by all Eligible Class Members, provided, however, that no cash payments for less than $1.00 will be made. Eligible Class Members do not have to submit a claim form to receive a payment from the Settlement.

Any objections to the proposed Settlement, the proposed Plan of Allocation, or Plaintiffs' Counsel's application for an award of attorneys' fees and expenses in connection with the Settlement (including incentive awards to Plaintiffs) must be filed with the Register in Chancery in the Court of Chancery of the State of Delaware and delivered to Plaintiffs' Counsel and Defendant's Counsel such that they are received no later than January 6, 2026, in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice.

Please do not contact the Court or the Office of the Register in Chancery regarding this notice. All questions about this notice, the proposed Settlement, or your eligibility to participate in the Settlement should be directed to the Settlement Administrator or Plaintiffs' Counsel.

Requests for the Notice should be made to the Settlement Administrator:

Playtika Securities Settlement

c/o Settlement Administrator

1650 Arch Street, Suite 2210

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Inquiries, other than requests for the Notice, should be made to Plaintiffs' Counsel:

David M. Sborz

ANDREWS & SPRINGER LLC

4001 Kennett Pike, Suite 250

Wilmington, DE 19807

[email protected]

Ned Weinberger

LABATON KELLER SUCHAROW LLP

222 Delaware Avenue, Suite 1510

Wilmington, DE 19801

[email protected]

BY ORDER OF THE COURT OF CHANCERY OF THE STATE OF DELAWARE

Dated: November 21, 2025

