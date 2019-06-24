Andrews Federal Credit Union is Officially a Great Place to Work-Certified™ Company in 2019

Great Place to Work® is a global people analytics and consulting firm with a mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a Great Place to Work for All by the year 2030.

Upon receiving the Certification, the Andrews Federal Senior Executive Team was anxious to kick off festivities. On Monday, June 17, 2019, a red carpet was rolled out at the entrance of the Andrews Federal headquarters building. At the early hour of 8:00 a.m., there was no shortage of energy as Executives greeted employees. While employees entered the building ready to start their workday, they were shocked to see Executives with pom-poms shaking in the air. It was then that employees heard for the first time that Andrews Federal had received the Great Place to Work Certification. As a result, the sound of cheers and laughter could be heard through the hallways and up the stairwell.

"We are thrilled to be a Great Place to Work Certified Company," says Jim Hayes, President, and CEO at Andrews Federal. "We work hard to ensure that our employees are happy to come to work every day. We understand that a healthy work-life balance allows our employees to perform at their highest capacity. That means our members will receive the best possible service, and our members are our top priority."

"We congratulate Andrews Federal Credit Union on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About Andrews Federal Credit Union

Initially founded in 1948, Andrews Federal has grown to serve more than 128,500 members in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and military installations in central Germany, Belgium, and The Netherlands. Learn more at andrewsfcu.org and on Facebook and Instagram.

