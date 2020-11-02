Andrews Federal Credit Union Will Open A New Location in Fairfax County Virginia Near the Springfield Interchange This December

An Experience That is About More Than Money

Andrews Federal is growing its membership in the Fairfax County Virginia area. As a result, the Credit Union will open a completely new location in Alexandria, Virginia, in early December 2020. The new branch will offer Virginia residents a 3,000 square foot immersive banking experience that begins when they step inside. With 70" display monitors and 36" interactive screens, a kid zone with a custom-built video game, and a fully stocked coffee and soft drink bar – members won't want to leave. And, for those members with less time on their hands, two completely tubeless drive-thru lanes are available 24/7.

Those interested in joining Andrews Federal are eligible if they live, work, worship, or attend school in Washington, D.C., are a close relative of someone who qualifies as a member, or is U.S. Military personnel of Joint Base Andrews. Last year alone, Andrews Federal members received over $19 Million in direct member benefits through lower fees, lower loan rates, and higher deposit yields. The Credit Union proudly serves the Fairfax County community, offering financial solutions for every lifestyle.

"We are redefining banking," said Jim Hayes, President/CEO, Andrews Federal. "We built this branch with our members in mind. Every detail was thoughtfully curated to provide an experience that is about more than just money. We can't wait to open our doors in the coming weeks."

About Andrews Federal Credit Union

Initially founded in 1948, Andrews Federal has grown to serve more than 133,500 members in the District of Columbia, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey, and military installations in central Germany, Belgium, and the Netherlands. Follow Andrews Federal on Facebook and Instagram.

PRESS CONTACT:

Chelsea Hyers, Andrews Federal Credit Union

301-702-5370

[email protected]

SOURCE Andrews Federal Credit Union

Related Links

http://www.andrewsfcu.org

