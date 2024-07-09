Andrews McMeel Publishing Announces Release of Moon Garden: Poetry for Manifestation by Poet Melody Godfred

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrews McMeel Publishing (AMP) is pleased to announce the upcoming poetry release Moon Garden: Poetry for Manifestation from poet Melody Godfred. This is the third poetry collection penned by Godfred. Moon Garden will be published in October 2025.

"We are honored to continue publishing Melody's exceptional work," said Kirsty Melville, CEO and Publisher, Andrews McMeel. "The profound emotional intensity she imbues in her writing is both exquisite and powerful, resonating deeply with readers. 'Moon Garden' promises to be an enchanting new chapter for her fans."

Moon Garden takes readers on a transformative journey of intuition, self love, and manifestation through poetic reflections. Each of the twelve chapters of Moon Garden corresponds to a monthly moon, offering themes for reclaiming and releasing, along with featured flowers found in these ethereal gardens. Godfred's poems encourage readers to unlock their deepest desires, truths, and purpose.

"My hope is that as you read Moon Garden: Poetry for Manifestation, you'll take yourself out to the garden, dance by the light of the moon, and start manifesting the life you alone were born to live."

Melody Godfred is a poet, author and speaker. She is devoted to empowering people to love themselves and transform their lives. She is the author of bestselling Self Love Poetry: for Thinkers & Feelers, The Shift: Poetry for a New Perspective, and The ABCs of Self Love: A Simple Guide for Loving Yourself, Reclaiming Your Worth, and Changing Your Life. Her poetry has been featured by Oprah Magazine and Today with Hoda and Jenna, among others, for its wisdom and ability to deeply resonate and uplift. Beyond the written word, Melody is also the founder of the global self love movement, Fred and Far, and creator of the Self Love Pinky Ring™.

Godred represents herself for literary interests.

Andrews McMeel Publishing is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal, a global, independent and integrated media partner to creators of inspirational content, comics, and illustrated humor. It distributes creator content through global syndication; book, calendar, and greeting card publishing; digital consumer experiences; and entertainment licensing. For more information please visit andrewsmcmeel.com.

