Andrews McMeel Syndication Continues Dear Abby Column as Creator Jeanne Phillips Retires

KANSAS CITY, Mo., July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andrews McMeel Syndication (AMS) will continue the Dear Abby column as long-time creator Jeanne Phillips retires this year, announced Brent Bartram, AMS President. The column will be written by an experienced, diverse, and distinguished editorial team within AMS.

"Dear Abby is the gold standard of advice columnists, and has been for nearly seven decades," said Bartram. "We are honored, and proud, to assume responsibility for writing the column and to continue the sterling legacy that Jeanne Phillips (as Dear Abby) has created through her outstanding column for her readers. AMS editors have worked closely with Jeanne for decades, have a keen understanding of her perspective and the essence of Dear Abby, and are ideally positioned to continue it for years to come." The Dear Abby column of Monday, July 27th will include a farewell letter from Ms. Phillips to Dear Abby readers and fans.

"For some time, I have wanted the freedom to travel extensively without worrying about meeting deadlines," said Phillips. "Although writing a seven day a week advice column has been a pleasure (not to mention my life's work), at 84 years of age it is time for me to follow that dream. I want Dear Abby, this trusted resource of information, to continue. After 40-plus years of working with Andrews McMeel on a nearly daily basis, I am confident that the standards I have worked so hard to preserve will be upheld by them and carried into the future."

Phillips has written the Dear Abby column for nearly 40 years, assuming authorship from her mother, Pauline Phillips, who established the column on Jan. 9, 1956. Before taking on the column full time, Phillips assisted her mother in answering letters for many years.

Over the past few months, with guidance from Jeanne, AMS editors have been assisting her in much the same way she originally assisted her mother, ensuring a seamless transition. Jeanne will continue to periodically contribute answers until the end of 2026, at which time AMS staff will fully assume writing the column.

Fortunately, to the delight of millions of readers, the wit and wisdom of Dear Abby will endure. Readers will continue to confide in and seek advice from Dear Abby as their trusted authority, remaining confident in the sound, compassionate, clever, and practical advice offered. Like Phillips, the writers will consult with a network of professionals to ensure their responses are reliable and trustworthy, as Dear Abby enters a new era of authorship by a team of caring individuals. Readers will continue to submit questions to Dear Abby online or through the postal service.

About Andrews McMeel Syndication :

Andrews McMeel Syndication (AMS), now in its 56th year, is the world's largest independent newspaper feature syndicate. It is a division of Andrews McMeel Universal (AMU), an integrated media company based in Kansas City, Missouri, and home of iconic comics such as Calvin and Hobbes, Doonesbury, Peanuts, The Far Side®, Big Nate and Garfield, contemporary favorites Sarah's Scribbles, Breaking Cat News and Phoebe and Her Unicorn, text features including Dear Abby, Last Word in Astrology, and a variety of puzzles. Other divisions include global publishing house Andrews McMeel Publishing, Andrews McMeel Entertainment, the film and television division. No matter the medium, AMU aims to bring joy and inspiration to people's lives through the work of our talented creators (andrewsmcmeel.com).

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SOURCE Andrews McMeel Syndication