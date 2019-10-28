Andrews McMeel Universal Partners with ImageRights to Tackle Copyright Infringement

BOSTON, Oct. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ImageRights International, the world's leading copyright enforcement service, today announces Andrews McMeel Universal (AMU) will be using its image search and copyright enforcement services to protect its licensed comics and editorial illustrations from copyright infringement.

The AMU creative archive, renowned for its popular comic features and cartoon characters, is part of the wider AMU global media agency. AMU is a 50-year-old media corporation specializing in comics and cartoons, puzzles and games, and inspirational content. The AMU licensing archive includes the popular cartoon characters from Peanuts and Garfield.

AMU is using ImageRights' Discovery and Recovery services to identify copyright infringement of its visual assets and cartoons online. ImageRights' Discovery service will create a unique identity for each visual asset within AMU's archives and search the internet to identify where they have been misappropriated for commercial gain, without the correct license. ImageRights will then apply its proprietary AI to analyze these cases of misuse to prioritize those claims of image infringement on which to focus AMU's attention.

ImageRights' Recovery service then supports AMU in pursuing copyright infringement claims, providing access to a global network of legal partners and copyright attorneys to help agree settlements.

"We pride ourselves on the creativity and originality of our creators' cartoons and comics. We are immensely proud of the archives that we represent, which is why copyright infringement is very concerning," said Les Hinmon, Chief Financial Officer at AMU. "Our growth has always come from taking creative risks, and ImageRights is helping us to continue to bring entertainment to peoples' lives through the work of the creators we represent, while helping to protect against infringement and the de-valuation of the underlying creative assets."

"Image misuse is damaging and devalues creativity," said Joe Naylor, CEO of ImageRights. "Having always enjoyed Andrews McMeel Universal's comics and cartoons personally, it saddens me that misuse of these assets is happening with complete disregard for creators' rights. We are excited to be in a position to now assist AMU in its efforts to protect its impressive array of visual assets."

About ImageRights

ImageRights International, Inc., provides AI-driven intelligent Internet search and copyright enforcement services to photo agencies, image archives, professional photographers, and media companies worldwide enabling them to maximize control and monetization of their intellectual property. ImageRights launched the only fully automated US Copyright Office copyright registration service, which was also the first and only application of blockchain technology to provide an immutable record linking registered images to the registration number issued by the US Copyright Office. ImageRights has offices in Boston, Seattle, Berlin, and London.

About Andrews McMeel Universal

Founded in 1970, Andrews McMeel Universal is the world's largest independently owned feature syndicate and a publishing industry leader. Distinguished by a creator-first approach and the uncanny ability to tap into the zeitgeist of popular culture, Andrews McMeel specializes in comics, illustrated humor and inspirational content, with a remarkable roster of talent across syndication, book, calendar and greeting card publishing, digital consumer experiences and entertainment licensing, including dozens of New York Times best-selling authors and Pulitzer Prize-, Reuben Award- and Emmy Award-winning creators.

