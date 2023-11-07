ANDRITZ GROUP confirms purchase order of 18 electrolysers from HydrogenPro

OSLO, Norway, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HydrogenPro AS (OSE: HYPRO) announced today the purchase contract for delivery of 18 units of HydrogenPro's 5.5 MW cell stacks with a total capacity of 100MW from ANDRITZ GROUP. The stock exchange notice dated 20 September 2023 announced the purchase contract for this order. A firm purchase order has now been entered into between the parties.

The value of the contract will be approx. EUR 18 million.

"This is a very important contract for both ANDRITZ GROUP and HydrogenPro and confirms the solidity of the strategic partnership between the two parties", said Jarle Dragvik, CEO of HydrogenPro.

About HydrogenPro ASA:

HydrogenPro is a technology company and an OEM for high-pressure alkaline electrolysers and supplies large-scale green hydrogen technology & systems. The Company was founded in 2013 by individuals with background from the electrolysis industry which was established in Telemark, Norway by Norsk Hydro in 1927. We are an experienced engineering team of leading industry experts, drawing upon unparalleled experience and expertise in the hydrogen and renewable energy industry.

