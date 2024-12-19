Andromeda Surgical Announces World's First Robotic-Assisted HoLEP Procedure

SANTIAGO, Chile, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Surgical robotics pioneer Andromeda Surgical today announced a groundbreaking milestone: Dr. Cristián Trucco of Universidad Católica performed the world's first robotic-assisted holmium laser enucleation of the prostate (HoLEP) using Andromeda's platform. This historic operation, performed via a tablet interface, marks the start of Andromeda's ASTRA clinical trial. Dr. Trucco and Dr. Rodrigo Ledezma of Universidad de Chile will continue enrolling patients in the coming months.

Founded in 2023, Andromeda has swiftly brought its vision to life, progressing from initial concept to successful clinical use within just 18 months. Robotic-assisted HoLEP (RoLEP™) represents the first clinical application of its platform. HoLEP was initially developed in 1998 by Prof. Peter Gilling and Mr. Mark Fraundorfer in New Zealand. The procedure has rapidly gained recognition as the gold-standard treatment for benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH or enlarged prostate), though a steep learning curve has limited its adoption. By reducing the procedure's learning curve, Andromeda aims to empower every urologist to perform HoLEP at world expert level.

"We are fortunate to be at the forefront of innovation in Chile participating in this trial headed by Prof. Gilling, and are thrilled with this milestone," said co-principal investigator Dr. Ledezma. "I believe new technologies that provide navigational guidance in HoLEP may help urologists shorten the learning curve by enhancing the recognition of key anatomical landmarks. Ultimately, by helping more surgeons overcome the challenges of the initial HoLEP cases, this type of surgical robot may facilitate the diffusion of this approach to benefit a large number of BPH patients."

Prof. Gilling will act as lead principal investigator for the ASTRA study and will begin enrollment in New Zealand in early 2025. Andromeda's endoscopic robotic platform is designed to integrate seamlessly with existing surgical tools and provide surgeons with enhanced control and efficiency during transurethral procedures. The company's roadmap includes expanding the system's capabilities to support additional indications and integrating increasing levels of autonomy, with the aim of further reducing learning curves and improving patient outcomes.

"It's rewarding to see our team's hard work translate to real patient benefit," said Nick Damiano, CEO and co-founder of Andromeda Surgical. "This case was the first robotic-assisted HoLEP procedure in history, and as far as we know, the first surgery performed using a tablet. This is the first step towards our mission to give every patient access to the best possible surgical outcomes every time."

Andromeda Surgical is a South San Francisco, California-based company developing autonomous surgical robots, starting with endourology procedures. The company's vision is to make the difficult parts of surgery easy and empower every surgeon to deliver optimal patient outcomes in every procedure. The team combines expertise from medtech, autonomous vehicles, and other robotics and AI applications, working in conjunction with top global urologists.

