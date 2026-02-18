Andromeda Ventures Taps Wall Street Veteran David Greenberg

Former NYMEX Board Member and Philanthropist Joins Leadership Team

WASHINGTON, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- David Greenberg announced today that he has joined Andromeda Ventures as a Senior Advisor, contributing his experience and perspective to the firm's work advancing mission-critical, dual-use technologies across space, defense, energy, and health industries.

Mr. Greenberg is the President of Greenberg Capital and Executive Director of the Martin B. Greenberg Foundation, Inc. He was previously the Chairman of the Advisory Board for Amercanex, Executive Board and Board Member of the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX), the President of Sterling Commodities, and a Strategic Advisor for the NHL's Florida Panthers. He is currently a Board Member for the fintech company PointsKash.

"We're pleased to welcome David as a Senior Advisor to Andromeda Ventures," said Dr. Christyl Johnson, Co-Founder of Andromeda Ventures. "His experience across capital markets, governance, and public-private collaboration brings valuable perspective as we continue to grow Andromeda with intention, rigor, and long-term vision."

The firm is led by Co-Founders and General Partners Dr. Christyl C. Johnson and Christian Elam, whose combined experience spans NASA executive leadership, venture investing, policy development, and global public-private partnerships.

Mr. Greenberg is a Board Member of the Museum of Science and Discovery in Fort Lauderdale and an Advisory Board Member of the Winterfest Boat Parade and the Fort Lauderdale International Film Festival. Previously, Mr. Greenberg served on the Executive Board of Junior Achievement of South Florida and was the Chairman of the Innovation Committee. He was a member of the Leadership Council for the United Negro College Fund of South Florida.

Andromeda Ventures backs technologies proven under extreme conditions that translate into breakthrough innovations improving everyday life on Earth, supporting founders from validation through global market entry to help transform high-performance technologies into meaningful real-world impact.

About Andromeda Ventures

Andromeda Ventures invests where the future is being built — at the convergence of space exploration, defense modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Leveraging government-validated technology roadmaps, deep strategic partnerships, and an experienced leadership team, Andromeda backs mission-critical technologies that deliver immediate impact on Earth while enabling humanity's expansion beyond.

For more information, visit www.andrventures.com or contact [email protected].

