Andromeda Ventures to Launch at SpaceCom | Space Congress 2026 with Keynote Fireside Chat

WASHINGTON, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Andromeda Ventures today announced the official launch of its venture capital platform focused on mission-critical, dual-use technologies that strengthen infrastructure, security, and human performance on Earth while enabling sustainable human expansion into space. The firm will formally debut during SpaceCom | Space Congress 2026 in Orlando, where Co-Founder and General Partner Dr. Christyl C. Johnson will participate in a keynote fireside chat alongside Andromeda Ventures Operating Partners Clayton Turner and Daniel Fata on Friday, January 30, 2026.

Dr. Johnson's conversation with Turner and Fata will focus on how validated government technology needs translate into scalable commercial capabilities — and how venture capital can accelerate that transition.

Andromeda Ventures invests from pre-seed through Series A across space, defense, energy, health, and AI-enabled autonomy. Unlike traditional venture funds that speculate on emerging trends, Andromeda invests against validated government technology roadmaps and clearly defined capability gaps, directing capital toward technologies that must perform reliably under extreme conditions.

The firm is led by Co-Founders and General Partners Dr. Christyl C. Johnson and Christian Elam, whose combined experience spans NASA executive leadership, venture investing, policy development, and global public-private partnerships.

"Many technologies required to operate in extreme environments also strengthen resilience here on Earth," said Dr. Johnson. "Andromeda helps founders move faster from mission validation to deployable commercial solutions."

Dr. Johnson previously served as Associate Administrator and Deputy Associate Administrator of NASA's Space Technology Mission Directorate, where she provided executive leadership and strategic oversight of the Agency's most advanced technology programs, spanning early research through flight-ready systems.

"We're building an institution, not just a fund," said Elam. "We bridge government requirements, frontier technology, and global capital so companies can scale into both public and commercial markets."

Elam previously founded Bachmanity Capital and was an early investor in defense technology company Thor Dynamics. He co-authored the bipartisan Kids Online Safety Act and was appointed a United Nations Peace Ambassador in 2024.

Andromeda Ventures supports portfolio companies through validation pathways, regulatory insight, strategic partnerships, and international market entry via a global network. The firm expects to invest in approximately 30–35 companies, with a geographic focus of roughly 70% U.S. and 30% international investments.

Andromeda Ventures invests where the future is being built — at the convergence of space exploration, defense modernization, and resilient infrastructure. Leveraging government-validated technology roadmaps, deep strategic partnerships, and an experienced leadership team, Andromeda backs mission-critical technologies that deliver immediate impact on Earth while enabling humanity's expansion beyond.

