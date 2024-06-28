Andronaco Industries Expands its Total Systems Approach in Flow Control and Fluid Management with Acquisition of Diamond Fiberglass Systems and Services

VICTORIA, Texas, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Andronaco Industries, a leading provider of corrosion-resistant flow control solutions, is pleased to announce its recent acquisition of Diamond Companies - Diamond Fiberglass, a leading designer and manufacturer of fluid management vessels and tanks, and Diamond Services, a leading industrial services business that focuses on non-metallic services.

This acquisition builds upon Andronaco Industries' strong technical capabilities and diverse portfolio, enabling end-to-end solutions in the most challenging corrosive environments. The business will be rebranded Diamond Fiberglass Systems and Services, an Andronaco Industries Company.

With this acquisition, Andronaco Industries gains access to Diamond's expertise and innovative technology in corrosion-resistant vessel and tank fabrication. Furthermore, Diamond has a proven history of delivering high-quality field services, a perfect fit for Andronaco Industries' commitment to excellence and turnkey customer satisfaction.

One of the key benefits of this acquisition is the enhanced portfolio that customers of both Andronaco Industries and Diamond can use. Andronaco Industries and Diamond bring a combined 60+ years of experience and offer a comprehensive range of fluid management solutions which enable a turnkey, total systems approach. These solutions are designed to meet the unique needs of various industries such as chemical manufacturing and processing, semi-conductor fabrication, municipal water and wastewater management, clean energy production and many others. As a result, customers will benefit from increased access to innovative products, reliable services, and expert technical support.

'The acquisition of Diamond Fiberglass Systems and Services is a significant milestone for Andronaco Industries, Diamond, and all the customers our organizations serve. It solidifies our position as an innovation and technology leader in corrosion-resistant flow control and fluid management,' said Ralph Mallozzi, CEO of Andronaco Industries. 'The company remains dedicated to delivering exceptional products and services that meet the evolving needs of its customers.'

'Diamond's approach and success in our markets comes from providing a superior turnkey solution to corrosive fluid management,' said Don Porr, President of Diamond Companies. 'The combination of Andronaco and Diamond substantially broadens the available solutions for clients while strengthening Diamond and Andronaco's collective capability – in short, it's a win-win.'

About Andronaco Industries

Founded in 1994, Andronaco Industries is a leading designer and manufacturer of high-performance specialty polymer and composite-engineered corrosion-resistant flow control products for demanding applications. Andronaco offers a broad portfolio of products including piping and fittings, valves, expansion joints, piping accessories, hoses, hose accessories, pumps, and tanks/vessels which are available in multiple materials of construction. Facilities are located in Michigan, Texas, Louisiana, and France.

For more information about Andronaco Industries, please visit www.andronaco.com.

About Diamond Fiberglass Systems and Services

Diamond Fiberglass Systems and Services has been delivering value to customers since 1986. Diamond manufactures quality, custom-engineered Fiberglass Reinforced Plastic (FRP) tanks and vessels. The company also provides field services that include general maintenance, complex turnaround installations, emergency services, and on-site FRP tank inspections. Facilities are located in Texas and Louisiana.

For more information about Diamond Fiberglass Systems and Services, please visit www.diamondfiberglass.com or www.diamondservices.com.

