andros Announces CEO Transition

News provided by

andros

08 Jun, 2023, 08:42 ET

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- andros today announced that Jeff Fritz, formerly the CEO of Revel Health (Now Icario), Lighthouse1 (Now Wex Health), and Storyworks OnDemand (Now Episerver), will succeed andros Founder Mike Simmons as CEO of andros. Simmons will transfer his responsibilities as CEO to Fritz effective July 1, 2023

Simmons, who founded andros in 2013, has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and establishing it as a leader in provider network management solutions. Under his leadership, the company has achieved significant milestones in the industry.

Continue Reading
Introducing Jeff Fritz, CEO of andros
Introducing Jeff Fritz, CEO of andros
Jeff Fritz Headshot
Jeff Fritz Headshot

"Over the last ten years, we built andros alongside our amazing customers. This incredibly talented team, alongside our customers, proved it was possible to find a better way to manage provider networks and credential providers," said Simmons. "I am confident that under Jeff's leadership, andros will continue to develop innovative products and provide the same tireless commitment to our renowned customer service. I look forward to supporting him in any way that I can."

Fritz brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare & technology to his new role as CEO of andros. He has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in his previous roles, including most recently as CEO of Revel Health leading up to the sale of the company to CVC Capital Partners.

"I am honored to join andros and build on the incredible foundation that Mike created," said Fritz. "I am excited to work with the talented team at andros and with our customers to create, credential, and manage dynamic, tailored provider networks that support the strategic pivots necessary in this critical value-based healthcare moment."

Simmons will continue to support andros in his capacity as board member, and will be available to provide guidance and support to Fritz as he takes on the responsibilities of CEO.

About andros

andros is committed to providing industry-leading technology, expertise, and data that helps payors & telehealth organizations ensure access to quality care for their members with strong, balanced, and more diverse provider ecosystems.

Like the coral reef that inspired the andros name, provider data ecosystems require diversity and balance to thrive. The andros approach to creating the next generation of provider networks focuses on depth of data. We use millions of data points to form a complete vision of the provider landscape, which enables us to find utility and meaning in this diverse ecosystem of information.

Media Contact:

Gina Mathew, andros
443-330-7944
[email protected]

SOURCE andros

Also from this source

andros Named to the New York Digital Health 100

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.