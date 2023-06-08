andros Announces CEO Transition

NEW YORK, June 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- andros today announced that Jeff Fritz, formerly the CEO of Revel Health (Now Icario), Lighthouse1 (Now Wex Health), and Storyworks OnDemand (Now Episerver), will succeed andros Founder Mike Simmons as CEO of andros. Simmons will transfer his responsibilities as CEO to Fritz effective July 1, 2023

Simmons, who founded andros in 2013, has been instrumental in driving the company's growth and establishing it as a leader in provider network management solutions. Under his leadership, the company has achieved significant milestones in the industry.

Introducing Jeff Fritz, CEO of andros Jeff Fritz Headshot

"Over the last ten years, we built andros alongside our amazing customers. This incredibly talented team, alongside our customers, proved it was possible to find a better way to manage provider networks and credential providers," said Simmons. "I am confident that under Jeff's leadership, andros will continue to develop innovative products and provide the same tireless commitment to our renowned customer service. I look forward to supporting him in any way that I can."

Fritz brings over 20 years of experience in healthcare & technology to his new role as CEO of andros. He has a proven track record of driving growth and innovation in his previous roles, including most recently as CEO of Revel Health leading up to the sale of the company to CVC Capital Partners.

"I am honored to join andros and build on the incredible foundation that Mike created," said Fritz. "I am excited to work with the talented team at andros and with our customers to create, credential, and manage dynamic, tailored provider networks that support the strategic pivots necessary in this critical value-based healthcare moment."

Simmons will continue to support andros in his capacity as board member, and will be available to provide guidance and support to Fritz as he takes on the responsibilities of CEO.

About andros

andros is committed to providing industry-leading technology, expertise, and data that helps payors & telehealth organizations ensure access to quality care for their members with strong, balanced, and more diverse provider ecosystems.

Like the coral reef that inspired the andros name, provider data ecosystems require diversity and balance to thrive. The andros approach to creating the next generation of provider networks focuses on depth of data. We use millions of data points to form a complete vision of the provider landscape, which enables us to find utility and meaning in this diverse ecosystem of information.

