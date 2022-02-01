andros Appoints New Chief Growth Officer Adam Hameed

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- andros, the leading technology solution for healthcare provider network management, announced today that Adam Hameed has joined andros as its new Chief Growth Officer.

Hameed has over 30 years of experience driving revenue, 20 years of which have been spent in commercial leadership roles for healthcare organizations. He previously worked for companies including Cricket Health, Optum, PlanSource and Alegeus. Hameed also led the data and analytics business at Change Healthcare.

Increasing complexity around network development, credentialing, and monitoring have made andros' platform the top choice for an elite clientbase covering large national health plans, regional plans, insuretech, and telehealth organizations. andros has spent the past eight years leading healthcare innovation and improving painful, mission-critical business processes between providers and the networks in which they operate. Hameed's experience building and expanding data and analytics businesses aligns well with the andros mission to improve healthcare outcomes by streamlining processes.

"As andros continues to expand on its platform to power the digital revolution of provider network management, it is a privilege to add experienced executives to our Executive Leadership Team to help us accelerate growth," said andros CEO Mike Simmons. "Adam Hameed's proven track record in bringing solutions to payers, building healthcare delivery models, bringing new data and analytics products to market, and successfully guiding growth teams makes it an honor to welcome him to andros."

In 2021, andros customers rewarded the company with an NPS score of 75. It is upon this solid foundation Adam Hameed will bring the next class of data and analytics focused provider network management products to market.

About andros

andros is powering the digital revolution of provider network management as the first and only technology company to provide healthcare network development, credentialing, and monitoring services in a unified product. Founded in 2013 as CredSimple, andros was created following the acquisition of Glenridge Health in 2020. Built on search engine technology, the andros software suite leverages data intelligence and automated workflows to recruit, contract, credential, and monitor healthcare providers and networks nationwide. Networks built and managed with andros technology allow innovative health plans, governmental entities, and telehealth companies to provide patients and members with access to high-quality healthcare providers when and where they need them.

SOURCE andros