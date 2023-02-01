andros Named to the New York Digital Health 100

Exclusive list recognizes most exciting and innovative health startups in the New York region

NEW YORK, Feb. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- andros , the leading technology solution for healthcare provider network management, announced today that it has been named to the New York Digital Health 100 (DH100), a recognition that highlights the most exciting and innovative startups in the New York region.

"We are honored to have been included among NYC Digital Health 100's top innovators transforming healthcare," said Mike Simmons, andros' CEO. "The recognition is a testament to our dedicated team who passionately get after it every day helping our customers to design, build, credential and monitor their provider networks."

"In 2023, the New York Digital Health 100 includes an incredibly diverse, innovative and forward-thinking set of companies and leaders that are making an impact on the future of healthcare," said Bunny Ellerin, Co-Founder and CEO, DHNY. "On behalf of the entire New York healthcare ecosystem, we are delighted to spotlight these organizations, support their growth and applaud them for their meaningful contributions to improving healthcare."

About Digital Health New York (DHNY)

Digital Health New York (DHNY) is the premier network of CEOs, entrepreneurs, investors, payers and providers driving New York's healthcare ecosystem. DHNY works to increase the visibility of New York as a leader in healthcare innovation, showcases the organizations and leaders curating the future of healthcare, and brings people together to share ideas, spark new directions and create success. For more information, visit www.dhny.co .

About andros

Like the coral reef that inspired our name, provider data ecosystems require diversity and balance to thrive. We're committed to providing industry-leading technology, deep expertise, and a robust source of provider data that helps payors & telehealth organizations ensure access to quality care for their members with strong, balanced and more diverse provider ecosystems. The andros approach to creating the next generation of provider networks focuses on depth of data. We use millions of data points to form a complete vision of the provider landscape, which enables us to find utility and meaning in this diverse ecosystem of information. To learn more about andros, visit andros.co

