andros Names Healthcare Industry Veteran Tracy Bahl Executive Chairman of Board of Directors

New Role to Support and Magnify Growth of the Next Generation Provider Network Management Platform Tweet this

About Tracy Bahl

Bahl has spent his entire career in healthcare services, currently serving as an operating partner at Welsh, Carson, Anderson & Stowe, a private equity firm that exclusively focuses on healthcare and technology investments. Prior to this, Bahl served as CEO of OneOncology, a leader in the community oncology space. He led the Health Plan business for CVS Health; served as CEO of Uniprise, a division of UnitedHealth Group; and served in local, regional, and national health plan leadership roles for Cigna Healthcare.

Bahl also served as a Special Advisor at General Atlantic, a global growth equity firm, where he focused on healthcare services and technology investments. During his time at General Atlantic, he served as Executive Chairman at Emdeon (now Change Healthcare) and as a member of the board of MedExpress.

"I'm thrilled to join a company that is using data and analytics to transform healthcare administration," Bahl said. "I plan on helping Mike and the andros team identify and seize opportunities to improve payors', providers', and customers' experience across the healthcare industry."

About andros

andros is a health technology company changing the way health plans, governmental organizations, and telehealth companies build, run, and optimize provider networks. Built on the industry's most comprehensive warehouse of healthcare provider data, the a* platform streamlines traditional workflows, eliminates redundancies, and achieves scale through automation. andros offers healthcare administrators the only technology solution that supports network management from development to recruiting, credentialing, and monitoring.

Founded in 2013, andros is a portfolio company of Questa Capital, Windham Venture Partners, and Primary Ventures. Learn more at andros.co.

SOURCE andros

Related Links

https://www.andros.co

