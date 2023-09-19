Androvett Expands Marketing and Public Relations Capabilities with New San Antonio Office

Expansion boosts access to company's extraordinary talent across new markets

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is expanding the company's footprint across the state with the opening of a full-service office in San Antonio. The expansion leverages for clients the firm's award-winning talent with new markets and growth opportunities.

The firm offers a dynamic, full-service agency providing public relations, marketing, advertising and digital expertise with well-established offices in Dallas, Houston and Austin.

"We are excited to participate in the growth of Central and South Texas," said Mike Androvett, firm founder, president and CEO. "Expanding into San Antonio is a natural step for our company, one which will bring convenience and new opportunity to all our clients."

In addition to traditional PR, litigation-related communications, crisis communications and marketing, the firm offers a wide range of tools for an evolving digital, web and social media communications world for law firms, attorneys and other businesses.

The company's vice president of marketing, Zack McKamie, recently appointed as a public member to the State Bar of Texas Advertising Review Committee, will lead the San Antonio office.

A San Antonio native, Mr. McKamie is excited to bring a higher level of accessibility to the region, especially to the Pearl District of downtown San Antonio.

"The San Antonio-Austin mega-metro is happening," said Mr. McKamie. "The addition of an Androvett San Antonio office at a time of immense growth and opportunity better positions us to help our clients grow as this region grows. I am excited to be part of it all."

For the 11th consecutive year, the readers of Texas Lawyer magazine have selected Androvett as "Best PR/Legal Marketing Firm." Recently, the publication's "Best of 2023" awards ranked Androvett number one in San Antonio and Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Androvett's full-service marketing and public relations agency has unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 28th year, Androvett has offices in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and Austin. For a listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.

