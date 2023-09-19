Androvett Expands Marketing and Public Relations Capabilities with New San Antonio Office

News provided by

Androvett Legal Media & Marketing

19 Sep, 2023, 13:52 ET

Expansion boosts access to company's extraordinary talent across new markets

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Androvett Legal Media & Marketing is expanding the company's footprint across the state with the opening of a full-service office in San Antonio. The expansion leverages for clients the firm's award-winning talent with new markets and growth opportunities.

The firm offers a dynamic, full-service agency providing public relations, marketing, advertising and digital expertise with well-established offices in Dallas, Houston and Austin.

"We are excited to participate in the growth of Central and South Texas," said Mike Androvett, firm founder, president and CEO. "Expanding into San Antonio is a natural step for our company, one which will bring convenience and new opportunity to all our clients."

In addition to traditional PR, litigation-related communications, crisis communications and marketing, the firm offers a wide range of tools for an evolving digital, web and social media communications world for law firms, attorneys and other businesses.

The company's vice president of marketing, Zack McKamie, recently appointed as a public member to the State Bar of Texas Advertising Review Committee, will lead the San Antonio office.

A San Antonio native, Mr. McKamie is excited to bring a higher level of accessibility to the region, especially to the Pearl District of downtown San Antonio.

"The San Antonio-Austin mega-metro is happening," said Mr. McKamie. "The addition of an Androvett San Antonio office at a time of immense growth and opportunity better positions us to help our clients grow as this region grows. I am excited to be part of it all."

For the 11th consecutive year, the readers of Texas Lawyer magazine have selected Androvett as "Best PR/Legal Marketing Firm." Recently, the publication's "Best of 2023" awards ranked Androvett number one in San Antonio and Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

Androvett's full-service marketing and public relations agency has unparalleled experience serving the communications needs of businesses and organizations across the U.S. Now in its 28th year, Androvett has offices in San Antonio, Dallas, Houston, and Austin. For a listing of agency services, visit www.androvett.com.

Media Contact:
Mark Annick
800-559-4534 
[email protected]  

SOURCE Androvett Legal Media & Marketing

Also from this source

Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Honored by Texas Legal Community for 11th Straight Year

Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Adds BeLynn Hollers as Public Relations Manager

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.