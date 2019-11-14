Androvett Legal Media & Marketing Founder Mike Androvett Named to Dallas 500

DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Mike Androvett, founder of a thriving marketing and public relations agency representing businesses and high-profile individuals in Texas and beyond, has been named to the Dallas 500 list of the most influential business leaders in North Texas for 2020 by D CEO magazine.

Mr. Androvett, who launched Androvett Legal Media & Marketing in Dallas in 1995, is among a dozen top leaders honored in marketing and public relations, one of 53 industries represented this year. Honorees are chosen by the editors of D CEO, who spend more than a year researching, conducting interviews and reviewing reader nominations before making their final choices.

"It is truly a privilege to be recognized among such a talented group," Mr. Androvett said. "But it's an honor I couldn't accept without acknowledging the hard-working creative team at our agency, as well as our clients who enable us to do the work we do."

After graduating from Indiana University's Robert H. McKinney School of Law, Mr. Androvett was an on-air reporter for WISH-TV in Indianapolis and later an investigative reporter for Dallas-Fort Worth NBC affiliate KXAS-TV.

As he was assigned a growing number of news reports involving legal issues, Mr. Androvett came to believe that both lawyers and reporters would benefit from developing a better understanding of how each did their work. That was the germ of the idea that led to the formation of Androvett Legal Media. Among the company's many offerings, it serves as a clearinghouse for legal experts available to the news media.

Over the years, the agency has grown from a traditional public relations organization to one that offers a full suite of PR and marketing services such as brand management, digital marketing, advertising, website development, reputation management, crisis communications, and more. Androvett Legal Media also has an office in Houston, and its client list includes law firms, businesses and individuals throughout the United States.

In 2016, Mr. Androvett was inducted into Texas Lawyer's Hall of Fame. From 2013 to 2019, Texas Lawyer chose Androvett Legal Media & Marketing as the best public relations firm for the Dallas legal community.

