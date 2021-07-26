Anduin Appoints Lauren Iaslovits, Co-Founder of Investran, As Industry Adviser

SAN FRANCISCO, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anduin , the private market transaction innovator, announced the appointment of Lauren Iaslovits , co-founder of Investran, as an industry adviser. Iaslovits joins current Anduin adviser Jeffrey Gelfand. As an adviser, Iaslovits will provide guidance on Anduin's product roadmap as the company aims to become the singular platform for fund managers and their LPs to interface with one another.

"Anduin has been focused on developing innovative ways to unburden fund managers and administrators from legacy software that bogs down the fundraising process," said Eliot Hodges, CEO of Anduin. "Adding Lauren to our roster of advisers bolsters the work we're doing to deliver intuitive solutions and future-proof the alternative asset industry, as well as help to elevate our role as the go-to solution for investor lifecycle management."

With more than two decades of industry experience, Iaslovits is a pioneer in developing technology solutions for the private market, including Investran, one of the leading back office PE platforms for fund administrators and investors. Investran is utilized by a majority of the private equity firms included in Private Equity International's PEI 300 list, which highlights the firms that have raised the most capital throughout the last five years.

"After experiencing first hand what the fundraising process entails, and the pain points fund managers have to deal with, I jumped at the opportunity to strategically advise Anduin as it continues to develop its product suite to support the entire fund operations process," said Iaslovits. "Over the years, I've seen what it takes for a solution to revolutionize the market. Anduin is not only focused on solving the challenges faced by administrators and investors, but it also elevates the entire fundraising experience. This will become even more critical as the private market continues its high-growth trajectory."

By 2024, the private market is estimated to reach a combined value of $14 trillion, and Anduin is increasing access to this space and creating repeat investors by removing the friction imposed by legacy software and paper-laden processes. Anduin's customers are already benefiting, with total funding raised on the platform having recently reached $2.6 billion. In June 2021 alone, Anduin processed more than $300 million on its platform.

About Lauren Iaslovits

Lauren Iaslovits is the co-founder of Investran, a leading PE platform for fund administration and investor reporting. In December 2004, Investran was sold to Sungard (now part of FIS). Through 2015, Iaslovits continued to provide leadership to the Investran business as Chief Operating Officer. Investran is used by the leading PE fund managers, institutional investors and the world's top third-party fund administrators. Prior to Investran, Iaslovits co-founded TM1, which is now part of IBM and is the technology responsible for powering IBM's Planning Analytics solution with thousands of customers and users around the globe. Iaslovits is an entrepreneur and senior executive with more than 20 years of experience. She received an M.B.A. from the University of Miami. To learn more, visit her LinkedIn .

About Anduin

Anduin is a Silicon Valley technology company committed to enabling fund managers of all types with managing the full lifecycle of their investors in an efficient and LP-friendly way. The Anduin platform is quickly becoming the standard of care for effective LP lifecycle management. Anduin's flagship data room and fund subscription products enable fund managers of all types and sizes to market their strategies to prospective LPs and onboard them on to their funds as well. To learn more, visit www.anduintransact.com .

