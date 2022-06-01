Anduin Becomes Aiwyn, Announces Market Expansion

Fast-growing AI company serving Top 400 CPA firms announces new name as it expands to serve small and mid-sized CPA firms and enters the legal profession to serve law firms

CHARLOTTE, N.C. , June 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anduin, a leading technology company helping top-ranked CPA firms streamline their work-to-cash cycle and practice management operations with artificial intelligence (AI), today announces the company is rebranding under a new name–Aiwyn (pronounced "I win")–as it expands to serve small and mid-sized CPA firms and enters the legal profession to serve law firms.

Aiwyn, meaning "wise friend," is on a mission to unlock time and money for professional service firms. This new name reflects the company's core focus: to counsel and guide firms toward accelerated and sustainable growth by leveraging the power of data and AI.

Aiwyn, formerly Anduin, created the Intelligence-Based Billing™ (IBB) platform from the ground up, partnering with firms to build solutions that integrate with existing practice management systems. These solutions help transform firm billing, collections, and payment processes. Dozens of IPA Top 400-ranked firms–CBIZ, Elliott Davis, Windham Brannon, and others–have chosen Aiwyn's technology and team to help speed up firm cash flow, save valuable partner time, and deliver a superior client experience.

With a Net Promoter Score (NPS) of 82, Aiwyn delivers dramatic ROI to firms:

51% decrease in overall days sales outstanding (DSO)

69% more invoices paid within 7 days

42% of late invoices paid after firms send just one Aiwyn "Smart Statement"

Aiwyn has grown rapidly since launching the IBB platform in January 2021, and now the company's platform is commercially available to CPA firms outside the IPA Top 400 and to law firms of all sizes. CPA firm leaders can schedule a demo here, and law firm leaders can join Aiwyn's legal beta program here.

Said Aiwyn's Chief Executive Officer, Justin Adams: "From day one, we've had a clear mission: unlock time and money for professional services firms. Our first 18 months in market have been a massive success, and we're thrilled with the return on investment we're delivering to our customers. As we now enter a new phase as Aiwyn, we're excited to expand our platform to deliver more value to an even wider market of firms in need."

Said Aiwyn's Chief Product Officer, Ellen Choi: "Each firm faces unique challenges and opportunities, but they have the same big picture goals—to free up their people to focus on great client service, find and capitalize on new growth opportunities, and create more robust, sustainable margins. Here at Aiwyn, we've built our Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform alongside the finance, operations, IT, and executive teams at top-ranked firms, and we're excited to introduce our solutions to even more firms and continue delivering measurable value."

About Aiwyn

Aiwyn helps top-ranked professional services firms revolutionize their work-to-cash cycle, resulting in faster cash flow firm-wide, more productive and fulfilled professionals, and a superior client experience. With Aiwyn's Intelligence-Based Billing™ (IBB) platform, high-value firm executives, partners, and staff are liberated to deliver more value to clients and work at the highest end of their professional expertise. Aiwyn offers a suite of solutions built on the IBB platform that speed up the client payment cycle and provide firm leaders with predictive insights to drive smarter strategic growth decisions. Benefits of Aiwyn to accounting and law firms firms: partners can save time, bill faster, and shed administrative headaches; finance leaders can reduce days-in-WIP and days-in-AR, speed up client payments, and smooth out cash flow; executives can better protect financial health with predictive insights and controls, and improve their firm reputation by offering best-in-class experiences to clients.

