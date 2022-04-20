Anduin To Sponsor 2022 BDO Alliance USA Conference

The company will showcase its Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform for an exclusive group of top-ranked CPA firm leaders from May 2-4 in Las Vegas

CHARLOTTE, N.C., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anduin, a leading technology company helping professional service firms speed up cash flow, delight their clients, and streamline their practice management operations with artificial intelligence, today announces that the company will be a platinum sponsor at the upcoming flagship BDO Alliance USA Conference in Las Vegas from May 2nd-4th.

The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals. This is the second year that Anduin is continuing to provide products to clients and independent members of the BDO Alliance USA as part of its Vendor Marketing Program.

"Anduin's inclusion in the Vendor Marketing Program is part of our objective of offering our Alliance members a greater competitive advantage by giving them the ability to leverage additional value-added resources," said Rob Merl, Practice Leader for the BDO Alliance USA's Business Resource Network. "We strive to establish relationships with product and service providers that can offer the kind of forward-looking capabilities that our Alliance members and their clients need."

Justin Adams, Chief Executive Officer of Anduin, said: "Anduin is excited to continue to build strong relationships with and offer our solutions to BDO Alliance firms. We looked for an association with the singular combination of reach and experience, which was offered by the BDO Alliance USA, so we are excited about what our inclusion in its Vendor Marketing Program means to us and our customers. Being a part of this community provides us with a greater opportunity to help firms achieve their goals while growing closer to their clients."

Said Chief Revenue Officer and Cofounder, Pat Morrell, "'Together Towards Tomorrow.' I love this year's conference theme. It lines up perfectly with what we hear from firm leaders every day — that they want to collaborate with their peers and empower their people to unlock new, creative ways that firms can support clients and future-proof firm growth. At Anduin, we're supporting firms on their tomorrow-focused growth journey by automating the work-to-cash cycle and delivering a superior client billing experience, so we're excited to be a part of the discussions and learning this week."

About Anduin

Anduin helps leading accounting firms automate and improve time-consuming work-to-cash cycle tasks and practice management processes, resulting in faster cash flow, higher productivity, and delighted clients. With Anduin's Intelligence-Based Billing™ platform, high-value firm executives, partners, and staff are liberated to deliver more value to clients and work at the highest end of their license. Benefits of Anduin to accounting firms: partners can save time, bill faster, and shed administrative headaches; finance leaders can reduce days-in-AR, speed up client payments, and smooth out cash flow; executives can better protect financial health with predictive insights and controls, and improve their firm reputation by offering clients best-in-class experiences.

About the BDO Alliance USA

The BDO Alliance USA is a nationwide association of independently owned local and regional accounting, consulting and service firms with similar client service goals. The BDO Alliance USA presents an opportunity for these firms, by accessing the resources of BDO USA, LLP and other Alliance members, to expand services to clients without jeopardizing our existing relationships or our autonomy. The BDO Alliance USA was developed to provide member firms with an alternative strategy for gaining competitive advantage in the face of a changing business landscape. Participants in its Vendor Marketing and Software Publisher Programs include non-member firms that serve as vendors providing additional products and services to member firms and their clients. The BDO Alliance USA is a subsidiary of BDO USA, LLP, a Delaware limited liability partnership.

