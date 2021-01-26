Anduin Transactions announce partnership with PartnersAdmin LLC

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Private market transaction innovators Anduin has announced a strategic partnership with preeminent fund administrator PartnersAdmin LLC. The firm is known for being early adopters of cutting edge technology within its portfolio of accounting, investor services, and onboarding systems. Their forward-thinking approach positions them as a leading provider of fund administration services for alternative investment funds.

"We are excited to partner with innovative fund administrators like PartnersAdmin to reimagine how technology can serve fund managers and their investors," says Eliot Hodges, the CEO of Anduin. "Not only will LPs enjoy a fundamentally elevated experience, but managers will benefit from much deeper insight and data into their investor base."

By streamlining their fundraises, Anduin empowers PartnersAdmin to provide clients with better service and an exceptional experience. The fund subscription process is digitized on the Anduin platform which adds collaboration features, real-time investor tracking, and in-depth fundraising analytics. Limited partners are guided through their subscription agreement via a user-friendly smart form which employs conditional logic to simplify the investor questionnaire. The efficiency of this process reduces legal costs and eliminates errors for fund managers while providing essential fundraising data and an outstanding experience to investors.

"We believe that Anduin is the gold standard for streamlining workflows and creating a seamless investor subscription experience. Anduin has developed a very intuitive solution for both managers and investors. For managers, it provides greater transparency into their investors' journey through the subscription process as well as valuable analytics on their fundraising efforts. For investors, Anduin has simplified the subscription process by intuitively highlighting the key areas for investors to focus on, which ultimately saves them time and reduces the risk of errors. We are excited to offer this solution to our new and existing fund clients and add value to their fundraising and investor relations initiatives." - Scott Tominaga, PartnersAdmin COO.

Increasingly, fund administrators are looking to augment their services and provide clients with innovative technology. We are seeing a healthy adoption of our Fund Subscription tool, with a 35% increase in the number of investors on the platform each month. Of customers who go on to raise subsequent funds, 100% have chosen to continue their relationship with Anduin.

About Anduin Transactions

Anduin Transactions is a Silicon Valley VC-backed startup committed to providing the alternative investment market with simple, yet powerful tools to streamline the deal process. Anduin brings trust and liquidity to private market transactions, helping all parties better understand and execute fair outcomes.

To learn more, visit www.anduintransact.com .

About PartnersAdmin LLC

PartnersAdmin LLC was established in 2008 to provide a quality, outsourced solution to meet the dynamic operational needs of the alternative fund industry. In response to the industry's increasing focus on best practices to reduce systemic risk and promote investor protection, fund managers are continuously faced with distractions and rising internal costs. With offices located in both Carlsbad, CA and Mellville, NY, our team of experts has the hands-on experience necessary to solve the challenges faced by alternative fund managers. We are a SOC 1 Type 2 certified administrator committed to supporting clients throughout the life cycle of their funds. To learn more, visit www.partnersadmin.com .

