Anduin Transforms How Private Market Firms Handle Offline Investor Data with Instant Extraction

SAN FRANCISCO, April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anduin, the leading technology partner for private market fund managers, today announced the launch of Instant Extraction, a new capability that automatically converts offline subscription documents into structured investor data and routes it directly into live fund workflows.

Instant Extraction addresses one of the most persistent operational gaps in private markets: the disconnect between investors who submit signed PDFs and the digital systems that funds rely on to manage relationships, maintain compliance records, and prepare for future raises. Using OCR technology, the product processes offline subscription documents the moment they are uploaded, returning structured, reviewable investor data without manual re-entry. Every offline LP appears alongside their digital counterparts in the same dashboard, with no reconciliation step required.

Unlike traditional extraction services that run on multi-day turnarounds, Instant Extraction operates within the fund workflow itself. A built-in review module surfaces confidence flags on fields that need attention, enables side-by-side PDF verification, and supports inline editing without a vendor handoff. The result is a process the ops team can complete in a single session, at the pace the close demands.

"In private markets, time is the one resource that doesn't flex. Every hour an operations team spends manually re-keying offline subscription data is an hour not going toward the next raise. Instant Extraction was built to give that time back, without asking funds to change how they work," said Eliot Hodges, CEO of Anduin.

Anduin built Instant Extraction for any fund that closes with offline investors, whether they are already on the Anduin platform or not. With Instant Extraction, fund managers can:

Automatically convert offline subscription PDFs into structured investor data without manual re-entry;

Maintain a unified view of all investors, digital and offline, from the moment extraction is approved;

Route extracted data to DealCloud, Salesforce, Affinity, or any connected CRM without manual configurations;

Verify and approve extracted data through a built-in review module with confidence flags, side-by-side PDF comparison, and inline editing;

And process Fund Manager, Wirehouse, Cayman, and Delaware subscription formats within a single project, with export available via Excel or REST API.

For firms already on Anduin, that infrastructure runs deeper. Upon approval, extracted data flows into Investor Data Management, enriching LP profiles automatically and setting up returning investors for pre-filled subscriptions in Fund Subscription on their next raise. Through Integration Hub, that data routes to DealCloud, Salesforce, Affinity, or any connected CRM without custom development. The gap between paper and platform, a fixture of every fund close, is now a solved problem.

About Anduin

Anduin Transactions is transforming how private funds raise capital with an end-to-end platform built for speed, compliance, and scale. By streamlining investor onboarding and automating fund workflows, Anduin simplifies the complex and manual processes that slow private market deals.

The platform has powered over $255 billion in capital raised, supported more than 1,305 funds, and onboarded 74,000+ investors to date. Anduin helps fund managers close faster and operate smarter — from first pitch to final close. Learn more at anduintransact.com.

SOURCE Anduin Transactions