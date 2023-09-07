ANDURIL INDUSTRIES ACQUIRES UAS DEVELOPER BLUE FORCE TECHNOLOGIES

Blue Force Technologies designs and manufactures high-end composite aircraft and their components at its factories in North Carolina. Blue Force Technologies has been developing Fury, a group 5 autonomous air vehicle with fighter-like performance since 2019. Fury leverages proprietary rapid prototyping, digital engineering and an open architecture that is designed to deliver next-generation flight performance with the flexibility to integrate heterogenous sensors and payloads to support air dominance missions. Recently, the company successfully completed a flight test of the flight software on board a VISTA, Variable Stability In-flight Simulator Test Aircraft, and a ground test for Fury's novel carbon fiber composite propulsion flowpath system.

Anduril is making significant investments to continue the development of the Fury autonomous air vehicle, expand manufacturing operations in North Carolina and accelerate development of technologies critical to future capabilities such as autonomous collaborative platforms. As a nontraditional company that uses its own capital for research and development, Anduril moves fast to engineer, prototype, develop and produce new capabilities for the Department of Defense.

These new capabilities are critical to maintaining deterrence in an era of strategic competition. To project force, deter aggression, and regain affordable mass, the DoD will need to rely on large quantities of smaller, lower-cost, more autonomous systems. The U.S. Air Force, U.S. Navy and U.S. Marine Corps have all signaled their intention to modernize and adopt advanced autonomous capabilities. This ecosystem of autonomous systems must be powered by software that enables a single operator to control multiple assets to accomplish a wide range of missions.

This acquisition follows Anduril's successful launch of Lattice for Mission Autonomy earlier this year, the artificial intelligence-enabled software platform that enables teams of autonomous systems to dynamically collaborate to achieve complex missions, under human supervision. By investing in both hardware and software capabilities, Anduril will further accelerate the development of autonomous operations like manned-unmanned teaming and other critical advanced autonomous solutions for warfighters around the world.

Anduril is a proven leader in developing and fielding integrated autonomous solutions across a wide variety of sensors, effectors and assets across domains. Anduril has experience automating the operations of hundreds of robotic systems deployed in tactical environments around the world. Its objective is to support Department of Defense and allied militaries services in fielding autonomous and artificially intelligent systems as fast as possible.

