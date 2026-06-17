Truck to Cross the Block at Barrett-Jackson's Inaugural 2026 Columbus Auction with Proceeds Supporting Call of Duty Endowment, a Non-Profit Supporting Veterans

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- American inventor and entrepreneur Palmer Luckey has embarked on a distinctive collaboration with RealTruck, America's leading truck accessory brand for a custom military utilitarian Chevy 1500 Silverado build that will be auctioned off for charity, in support of veterans.

Anduril Industries and Oculus Founder Palmer Luckey Partner with RealTruck for Custom Military Utilitarian Truck Build for Charity

Known for designing the Oculus Rift and founding Oculus VR and Anduril Industries, Luckey's involvement underscores a commitment to pushing boundaries in vehicle design and functionality alongside RealTruck's extensive customization capabilities. The meticulously crafted truck will appear at NASCAR's weekend series at Naval Base Coronado in San Diego, Calif., from June 19–21.

Following its display, the custom truck built by Matt Hunt Muscle Cars will be auctioned off at the inaugural 2026 Barrett-Jackson Columbus Auction at the Ohio Expo Center & State Fairgrounds, June 25–27. A lucky bidder will have the rare chance to acquire this exceptional vehicle, with 100% of the hammer price benefiting the Call of Duty Endowment, which seeks to help veterans find high-quality careers after their service, and has placed more than 169,000 veterans into jobs since its founding. Barrett-Jackson waives all consignment fees and sales commissions for charity vehicles.

"We are absolutely revved up to showcase this incredible utilitarian truck, a testament to our dynamic partnership with the visionary Palmer Luckey, while continuing to give back through meaningful charitable efforts like the Call of Duty Endowment," said RealTruck Vice President of Marketing Lee Riser. "This collaboration truly pushes the boundaries of customization and we can't wait for fans to see it."

The custom truck showcases a fusion of rugged utility and cutting-edge innovation with RealTruck's new Ascend Cap, RealTruck Traction recovery winch, Superlift 6" suspension, custom tube doors and more.

"I am absolutely thrilled to collaborate with RealTruck on this groundbreaking project, bringing together cutting-edge design and rugged utility," said Palmer Luckey. "This isn't just about building a truck; it's about a vision that showcases what's possible when innovation meets American craftsmanship, and leveraging that momentum to give back, raise awareness, and drive meaningful impact for our veterans."

"We are deeply honored to feature this incredible custom Chevy Silverado on our auction block in Columbus," said Craig Jackson, chairman and CEO of Barrett-Jackson. "Palmer Luckey and RealTruck have created a truly unique vehicle that perfectly fuses American innovation with rugged, military-inspired utility. Barrett-Jackson has a long, proud history of supporting our nation's heroes, and we are thrilled that one hundred percent of the hammer price for this spectacular build will benefit the Call of Duty Endowment to help veterans secure meaningful, high-quality careers."

"This campaign is about much more than a remarkable vehicle—it's about helping veterans launch meaningful, high-quality careers," said Dan Goldenberg, President of the Call of Duty Endowment. "Thanks to Anduril, RealTruck, and Barrett-Jackson every dollar raised will help our grantees provide veterans with practical, proven employment support—from resumes and interview practice to employer connections—at 1/14th the cost of comparable federal efforts. Veterans should never have to pay for help finding work, and collaborations like this make sure they don't have to."

This partnership highlights RealTruck's dedication to innovation and its ability to collaborate on projects that resonate with a broad audience, from truck enthusiasts to technology pioneers.

For more information, please visit RealTruck.com, Barrett-Jackson.com, Anduril.com and follow on Instagramsm, TikToksm, Facebooksm, and LinkedInsm.

About RealTruck

RealTruck is the world's premier accessory manufacturer for truck, Jeep®, Bronco® and off-road enthusiasts. Globally headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 6,000 associates operate from 78 facilities across four continents. RealTruck's industry leading product portfolio, which includes the Husky Liners total vehicle protection brand, boasts over 1,000 patents and pending applications. The company's omnichannel retail approach delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com, as well as through its 12,000+ dealer network and automotive (OEM) partnerships. For more information, visit www.realtruck.com.

About Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries is a leading defense technology company with a mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities with advanced technology at scale. By bringing the expertise, technology, manufacturing methods, and business model of the 21st century's most innovative companies to the defense industry, Anduril is changing how military systems are designed, built, and sold. For more information: www.anduril.com.

About The Barrett-Jackson Auction Company

Established in 1971 and headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona, Barrett-Jackson, The World's Greatest Collector Car Auctions, is the leader in collector car auctions and automotive lifestyle events, which include authentic automobilia auctions and the sale of private collections. Welcoming hundreds of thousands of attendees per year, Barrett-Jackson hosts live collector car auctions in Scottsdale, Arizona; Palm Beach, Florida; Columbus, Ohio; and Las Vegas, Nevada, where thousands of the most sought-after, unique and valuable vehicles cross the block in front of a global audience. With broadcast partner A+E Networks, Barrett-Jackson features live television coverage of their events on FYI and The HISTORY Channel, as well as all the cars, all the time via their produced livestream on Barrett-Jackson.com. Also based in Scottsdale, the Barrett-Jackson Collection Showroom offers a rotating selection of premium vehicles that meet the high standards for which the company is known. Barrett-Jackson also endorses a one-of-a-kind collector car insurance for collector vehicles and other valued belongings. For more information about Barrett-Jackson, visit www.barrett-jackson.com, or call 480-421-6694.

About the Call of Duty Endowment

The Call of Duty Endowment identifies and funds the most efficient and effective organizations that get unemployed and underemployed veterans back to work. Beyond funding, the Endowment partners with grantees to provide an array of advice and support aimed at maximizing impact.

Since the nonprofit's inception in 2009, the Endowment has become one of the largest philanthropic funders of veteran employment. In total, the Endowment's efforts have funded the placement of over 169,000 veterans into high-quality jobs and achieved over an estimated $10.8 billion in economic value for U.S. and U.K veterans through first year salaries. Last year, the Endowment helped veterans secure employment at one-fourteenth the cost per placement of comparable U.S. Department of Labor efforts, while achieving average salaries more than twice as high.

Visit www.callofdutyendowment.org for further details, including more ways to help the cause.

SOURCE RealTruck