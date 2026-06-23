RealTruck Expands MX4 Lineup with the New BAKFlip® MX4 EZ-Lift™

With a First-of-its-Kind XL Paddle Handle, the Truck Bed Cover Delivers Premium Security, Durability, and Everyday Convenience

ANN ARBOR, Mich., June 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, America's leading truck accessory brand, today announced the availability of the new BAKFlip MX4 EZ-Lift™, the latest evolution of the ever-popular MX4 lineup. Engineered with a focus on real-world usability and built on the proven MX4 platform, EZ-Lift requires just 10.5 pounds of lift force compared to nearly 30 pounds on conventional covers. An oversized paddle handle enables simple, one-motion unlatching, delivering a 3X reduction in lifting effort. Its rugged, all-aluminum matte-black finish is built for years of daily demand, and the folding design makes loading and protecting cargo easier than ever.

RealTruck MX4 EZ-Lift

"At RealTruck, American Innovation means designing with real-world use in mind. The MX4 EZ-Lift brings that mindset to one of our most trusted products as the newest option within the MX4 lineup," said Maura Rioux, Senior Director of Brand Marketing at RealTruck. "It's designed to make everyday use easier, with one-handed operation that doesn't compromise the durability or security our customers rely on."

Key features of the MX4 EZ-Lift include:

3X Easier to Lift

EZ‑Lift does more of the heavy lifting for you with a lightweight feel. Fold it up with one hand using one-third the effort—just 10.5 lbs vs. nearly 30 lbs for heavier covers.

Effortless, One-Handed Access

The extra-large paddle handle is easy to find, grab, and operate with one hand. EZ-Lift automatically unlatches as you lift—no extra step required.

The Most Secure MX4 Ever—Upgraded Security, Fewer Steps

A first-of-its-kind paddle handle creates a tighter latch, while the patented auto-latch system locks the moment it closes, and self-unlatching middle panels eliminate manual cable pulls.

Sealed Edge-to-Edge to Keep Weather Out

Advanced seals and precision-fit clamps create a tight, edge-to-edge barrier to block out the elements and keep your cargo dry.

Built Stronger. Built Better. Built to Last

Premium-grade, multi-layer aluminum construction over a high-density core delivers a stronger, more durable surface that's tested for years of reliable performance.

Full Bed Access with No Compromise

Simply fold to the cab, secure, and safely drive with the cover fully open - no removal needed for large cargo. Plus, the industry's only hard-fold that doesn't block your 3rd brake light.

An evolution of RealTruck's most popular tonneau cover, the MX4 EZ-Lift expands the MX4 family lineup, joining the BAKFlip MX4 and MX4 TS (with integrated t-slot rails) to give truck owners more options based on their specific needs. Each model is built on the proven MX4 platform, with distinct features designed to support different use cases from rack compatibility to enhanced ease of operation.

This launch reflects RealTruck's ongoing commitment to design excellence and innovation in the automotive aftermarket and builds on recent introductions of the APEX and Ascend truck caps, continuing to bring American Innovation to life.

Proudly designed, engineered, and assembled in the U.S., the MX4 EZ-Lift is available for purchase on RealTruck.com and throughout RealTruck's dealer network with an MSRP of $1,299. With RealTruck Builder, consumers can customize their vehicles with millions of possible configurations, including the new MX4 EZ-Lift, at RealTruck.com/Builder.

For more information, visit RealTruck.com and follow RealTruck on Instagramsm, TikToksm, Facebooksm, and LinkedInsm.

About RealTruck

RealTruck is America's leading truck accessory brand, built on a foundation of American Innovation. We design, build, and deliver products for the builders, makers, and drivers who rely on their trucks every day—combining real-world functionality with thoughtful engineering.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 6,000 associates operate across 78 facilities on four continents, supporting a portfolio of trusted brands including Husky Liners®. With more than 1,000 patents and pending applications, our products are developed with a focus on durability, performance, and ease of use.

Through an omnichannel approach, RealTruck delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com, through a network of more than 12,000 dealers, and in partnership with leading OEMs.

We Are American Innovation.

For more information, visit www.realtruck.com

SOURCE RealTruck