In an Age of Artificial Intelligence, RealTruck Puts a New Spin on A.I. in Campaign Celebrating America's 250th Anniversary

"Built By American Innovation (A.I.)" Puts a Spotlight on Real People Building Products in the U.S.

ANN ARBOR, Mich., July 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- RealTruck, America's leading truck accessory brand, today released a campaign that puts a new spin on A.I. as America approaches its 250th anniversary. The campaign shifts the spotlight to the people and hands-on work that power innovation across the U.S., from mechanics and welders to farmers, builders, and makers shaping and moving the country forward every day.

RealTruck Puts a New Spin on A.I. in Campaign Celebrating America’s 250th Anniversary

Rooted in utility, craftsmanship, and the truck lifestyle, RealTruck celebrates the people, products, and ideas that keep things moving. At a time when artificial intelligence is reshaping how things get made, the campaign focuses on the work happening in garages and driveways, and on job sites and farms across the country.

As part of the campaign, RealTruck profiles truck owners and builders through documentary-style films that bring its spin on A.I. to life, highlighting hands-on work and real-world product testing. The stories show how ideas come to life through experience, skill, and the people behind the work.

"This campaign highlights the role our products play behind the scenes, supporting the people doing the work," said Tony Ambroza, Chief Growth Officer at RealTruck. "Our approach to innovation is grounded in solving real-world problems. We think ahead, so the products they rely on feel intuitive, dependable, and ready for whatever the job demands."

The campaign showcases a range of RealTruck products and recent innovations designed for real-world use and performance, including the award-winning Ascend Cap, the recently released MX4 EZ Lift, the Guardian Impact Bed and Tailgate Mat, and the SwingCase.

RealTruck also recognizes the people across its 23 manufacturing and distribution facilities in the U.S., whose work helps bring these products to life with the quality and reliability customers depend on, and who help drive American innovation every day.

As America approaches its 250th anniversary, RealTruck remains focused on the people who keep things moving, creating products that support the work behind American innovation every day.

To view the campaign and first episode about the restoration of the USS Texas, visit

RealTruck.com/America250/.

For more information, please visit RealTruck.com and follow RealTruck on Instagramsm, TikToksm, Facebooksm, and LinkedInsm.

About RealTruck

RealTruck is America's leading truck accessory brand, built on a foundation of American Innovation. We design, build, and deliver products for the builders, makers, and drivers who rely on their trucks every day—combining real-world functionality with thoughtful engineering.

Headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan, RealTruck's 6,000 associates operate across 78 facilities on four continents, supporting a portfolio of trusted brands including Husky Liners®. With more than 1,000 patents and pending applications, our products are developed with a focus on durability, performance, and ease of use.

Through an omnichannel approach, RealTruck delivers a seamless consumer experience online at RealTruck.com, through a network of more than 12,000 dealers, and in partnership with leading OEMs.

We Are American Innovation.

For more information, visit www.realtruck.com

SOURCE RealTruck