Anduril Industries Announces Release of Counter-Drone System

Whether seamlessly integrated with Lattice AI or manually cued, a human operator can verify targets and launch Interceptor drones to kill rotary or fixed-wing threats autonomously in any environment, day or night.

"Unmanned aerial systems have long been notoriously difficult to defend against: they are widely available, inexpensive, and dangerous in the wrong hands," said Brian Schimpf, Anduril CEO. "Our counter-UAS solution applies automated target acquisition to give human operators the capability to quickly and effectively neutralize these growing aerial threats."

As widely available consumer drone technology becomes increasingly more sophisticated, traditional radio frequency based cUAS approaches are already becoming obsolete. Meanwhile, the number of credible threats reported by government agencies has risen as military bases, forward deployed units, critical infrastructure, and designated airspace are exposed to a growing asymmetric drone threat.

In response to this imminent security need, Anduril Industries has rapidly developed and deployed functional Interceptor prototypes, and we are continuing to improve the system with feedback from multiple end users. Our product-driven approach allows us to deliver the solutions that our agencies and warfighters need, quickly and cost effectively.

About Anduril Industries

Anduril is a defense technology company that builds creative cost-effective products to aid those serving on the front lines of national security. By listening to the national security community, Anduril is able to understand their most urgent problems and build sophisticated solutions. Anduril's core technology includes artificial intelligence, autonomous systems, sensor fusion and their application at the front lines of operations.

