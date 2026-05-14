Anduril Industries Named Flagship Sponsor of BlueTIDE 2026

Advancing Integration of Emerging Technologies into Defense Platforms

NEWPORT, R.I., May. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Polaris Tech Bridge (formerly 401 Tech Bridge) announced today that Anduril Industries, a leader in defense technology and autonomous systems, will serve as a Flagship Sponsor of BlueTIDE 2026, the region's premier ocean technology and dual-use innovation event.

BlueTIDE, hosted annually in Rhode Island, brings together innovators, defense stakeholders, investors, and industry leaders for in-water demonstrations and evaluation of cutting-edge maritime and autonomous technologies in real-world environments. The 2026 event will build on this foundation by deepening collaboration between emerging technology companies and national defense platforms.

Anduril Industries, a leader in defense technology and autonomous systems, will serve as a Flagship Sponsor of BlueTIDE. Post this

Through its Flagship Sponsorship, Anduril will offer a focused pathway for companies to integrate their technologies into Anduril's Lattice platform. Lattice is Anduril's core software platform that connects and integrates data from Anduril and third-party systems into a single operating picture across air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. Participating companies will have the opportunity to engage in a structured development process leading up to the August event, including access to technical resources, integration support, and a development environment designed to accelerate compatibility with Lattice.

This collaboration will culminate at BlueTIDE 2026 with live demonstrations and mission-based scenarios showcasing integrated technologies operating within Anduril's Lattice ecosystem with visual and digital representations of the technologies. In addition, Anduril will evaluate technologies throughout the day and will engage directly with select aligned companies for potential partnerships and Lattice integration opportunities.

"This partnership represents a significant step forward for BlueTIDE and the broader innovation ecosystem," said Christian Cowan, Executive Director of Polaris. "By adding this partnership with Anduril, we are building on the strong partnership with NUWC Newport and creating a direct pathway for emerging companies to connect their technologies to real defense applications, accelerating both innovation and commercialization."

"At Anduril, we work closely with emerging companies to bring new technologies into real defense applications.," said James Buescher, VP of Underwater Reconnaissance and Strike at Anduril. "BlueTIDE provides a hands-on environment for that collaboration, with mentorship, technical resources, and access to our Lattice platform. Supporting startups through integration and demonstration helps create a clearer path from innovation to deployment."

Supplementing the previously released 4 technical focus areas for demonstration, BlueTIDE 2026 will provide companies with access to Anduril's technology priorities, ensuring that participating innovators are well-positioned to contribute to next-generation defense capabilities.

Anduril's participation reinforces Rhode Island's growing role as a hub for ocean technology, defense innovation, and dual-use development. The event is expected to draw national attention from federal agencies, venture capital firms, and industry leaders seeking to identify and advance breakthrough technologies.

BlueTIDE 2026 will take place in August 2026, with qualification and development activities currently in progress. Innovative companies developing technologies that support a collaborative integration opportunity across maritime, air, and land environments must apply by May 28, 2026.

For more information or to apply to participate, visit: www.polaristechbridge.org/bluetide

About Polaris Tech Bridge

Polaris Tech Bridge is a nonproﬁt dedicated to advancing dual-use and blue technology companies in Rhode Island. By connecting innovators with industry, government, and academic partners, Polaris Tech Bridge helps bridge the critical gap between research and commercialization. Through technical assistance and tailored programs, the organization enables companies to overcome barriers, expand into new markets, and access defense and other government contracts. Polaris Tech Bridge is committed to accelerating. innovation, supporting economic growth, and guiding entrepreneurs through the challenges of bringing breakthrough technologies to market. Visit www.polaristechbridge.org for more information.

About Anduril Industries

Anduril Industries is leading a new category of defense technology companies with a distinct mission to transform U.S. and allied military capabilities with advanced technology applied at scale. By bringing the expertise, technology, manufacturing methods, and business model of the 21st century's most innovative companies to the defense industry, Anduril is changing how military systems are designed, built, and sold. Future wars will be deterred and won by those who command the largest quantities of advanced technology. As the global threat environment intensifies, Anduril is committed to bringing cutting-edge AI, computer vision, sensor fusion, and networking technology to the military in months, not years. For more information, visit www.anduril.com.

SOURCE Polaris Team