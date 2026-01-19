Anduril Selects Dirac to Power AI-Driven Work Instructions Across Its Factories

Dirac's BuildOS Becomes a Core Manufacturing Infrastructure Partner for Anduril

NEW YORK, Jan. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anduril has selected Dirac as its core partner for AI-driven work instruction authoring across its manufacturing operations in a multi-year deal, following an extensive evaluation of incumbent enterprise solutions and internal development.

Dirac x Anduril

In initial deployments, Anduril observed an average 87.5% reduction in work instruction authoring time, collapsing a process that previously took 12 business hours into just 90 minutes. By partnering with Dirac, Anduril saw a ~10x speedup on one of the most critical coordination loops in manufacturing. This means freeing engineering teams to launch faster, getting products to market faster, and scaling production without scaling headcount.

A Real Manufacturing Bottleneck at Scale

As Anduril's products have become increasingly modular, configurable, and fast-evolving, the company encountered a growing manufacturing bottleneck: work instructions.

In manufacturing, work instructions are the step-by-step guidance that turns engineering intent into physical production, such as defining parts, tools, sequences, and fit. Because Anduril is constantly updating its products' designs, its work instructions were struggling to stay current, forcing manufacturing engineers to spend significant time reconciling changes across CAD models, instructions and routings in its MES, and the reality of what was built out on the factory floor.

Prior to Dirac, over 100 manufacturing engineers at Anduril were spending roughly 50% their time manually authoring and updating work instructions. At Anduril's scale, that translates into thousands of engineering hours per week spent on documentation and rework. That's time not spent improving throughput, quality, and ramp speed.

Anduril faced a choice: slow design to protect manufacturing, or fundamentally rethink how manufacturing coordination works. Slowing down was never an option.

Dirac Emerges as the Clear Winner

To solve this problem, Anduril evaluated every option: building internally and extending incumbent enterprise tools. Dirac stood apart.

Rather than treating work instructions as static documents, Dirac's BuildOS maintains a live, model-based representation of the product, the factory, and the relationship between the two. Geometry, structure, variants, physics, assembly logic, stations, tools, and material flow are represented in a single system. Work instructions derive automatically from this model , therefore significantly reducing the need for manual authoring and re-authoring across Anduril.

With Dirac's BuildOS, when design changes, instructions update automatically. There is no pain-staking re-authoring, no document drift, and no manual reconciliation between systems.

Manufacturing at Software Speed

Before Dirac, keeping work instructions in sync with engineering changes was a constant scramble. Any design update meant hours of rework, screenshots, and manual checks just to make sure the floor had the right information. With Dirac, instructions update automatically as the design evolves. As Dirac continues rolling out across Anduril, Anduril expects to:

Propagate engineering changes through production in minutes, not days

Re-sequence builds instantly

Surface DFM issues earlier

Scale output without scaling coordination overhead

Spend their time improving the product instead of maintaining documents

Have their production lines adapt dynamically at the speed of design

Dirac's BuildOS is built on AI that deterministically reasons over structured manufacturing data, interpreting CAD geometry, inferring assembly steps, detecting dependencies, and propagating engineering changes through production plans. This enables manufacturing to run as fast as design.

Beyond work instructions, Dirac's BuildOS enables continuous Design-for-Manufacturability (DFM) feedback and earlier insight into cost, tooling, and throughput constraints. By keeping design and production context aligned, Anduril can reduce time-to-build, cost, and ramp risk before production begins.

Expanding Across Anduril's Stack

Anduril's Internal Tools team comprises ~280 people and supports more than 35 product lines. Anduril has no shortage of capital, engineering talent, or internal tooling capability. Still, Anduril chose to partner with Dirac for a multi-year deal to make Dirac a key element of their production tool stack.

"The Dirac team understands manufacturing at a system level," said Cy Sack, Head of Business Systems at Anduril. "Work instructions are the atomic unit of information in a factory, and Dirac's BuildOS is the first platform we've evaluated that actually models that reality correctly. Just as importantly, they execute at an extremely high bar. The team moves fast, integrates cleanly, takes feedback seriously, and delivers real value quickly in complex, constrained environments. From both a capabilities and execution standpoint, they were the obvious choice."

Dirac's BuildOS was deployed in an Anduril-hosted, ITAR-compliant cloud environment and became operational within days, delivering results even before deep PLM and MES integrations.

Anduril Bets on Dirac Long-Term

Following initial deployment, Anduril is expanding the use of Dirac across additional Anduril products manufacturing programs, with deeper integrations over time.

"Every serious manufacturer eventually hits the same wall: engineering moves fast, factories move carefully, and coordination becomes the true bottleneck," said Matt Grimm, Co-Founder and COO of Anduril. "Dirac is the only team that understood this problem from first principles and how to solve it implicitly. Dirac's BuildOS is becoming a core enabler of Arsenal OS, Anduril's digital software ecosystem of manufacturing technologies. With Dirac, Anduril's factories can be even more adaptive, dynamic, reconfigurable, and context-aware. AI-driven work instructions are the key."

For Dirac, Anduril serves as a proof point and a partner in their mission to reindustrialize the West. Both Dirac and Anduril believe that the future of manufacturing will be defined by speed, efficiency, and the ability to adapt in real time. That starts with automating the orchestration layer of manufacturing facilities. Dirac is delivering the infrastructure that enables western manufacturers to compete and win at global scale.

"Anduril is one of the most technically demanding manufacturers operating today," said Fil Aronshtein, Co-Founder and CEO of Dirac. "They move with software speed, understand systems deeply, and recognize leverage when they see it. They don't waste time on incremental tools. We're building the operating system that advanced manufacturers like Anduril actually run on. When teams operating under real constraints choose Dirac, it's because this layer matters. That's how the Arsenal of Democracy scales."

About Dirac

Dirac is a manufacturing technology company building the AI-driven system of record for production orchestration. Their product BuildOS is the first AI-driven work instruction platform that replaces document-driven manufacturing with an AI-driven, dynamic, model-based system. Dirac's mission is to rebuild the industrial capacity of the West by turning manufacturing facilities into context-aware, adaptive, dynamic environments.

