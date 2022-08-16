Anduro Manufacturing Announces Plans to Expand Plant in Honduras Due to Significantly Increased Demands for its Polywoven Bags and Other Packaging Products

SAN PEDRO SULA, Honduras, Aug. 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anduro Manufacturing, a worldwide leader in providing high quality polywoven bags to the pet food and animal feed markets and other industries, has been experiencing significant growth in market share and demand for its products.



As a result of that growth and the continued demand for additional volume in polywoven bags and other market solutions that Anduro brings to the marketplace, the company is pleased to announce that it will be materially expanding its manufacturing capabilities in Honduras.

San Pedro Sula mayor Roberto Contreras and Anduro CEO Marc Datelle announced Anduro's expansion at the traditional first stone ceremony. Announcement of Anduro's expansion at the traditional First Stone ceremony in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, in the footprint of the new Anduro facility to be built.

Anduro will more than double its Honduran manufacturing footprint by the late 2023/early 2024 timeframe – while increasing the vertical integration of certain services, and more than doubling its in-house production capacity. The new space will also provide for the expansion of Anduro flexible packaging offerings.

The new Anduro location in Honduras is in the San Jose Commercial Park, a fully CAFTA compliant Free Zone affording Anduro the many tax-free benefits that also extend to its clients.



"We are pleased to have the opportunity to develop and implement long term solutions that support the continued growth of our existing clients," said CEO Marc Datelle in announcing Anduro's expansion and relocation. "In addition, our investment in the latest packaging equipment will allow us to capitalize on new packaging technologies that keep our customers ahead of their competition. The increase in capacity and capabilities will also allow us to serve new customers and deliver the latest packaging solutions with a combination of service and cost that is unmatched globally."

The transition plan to the new, expanded space includes the migration of the production and delivery of bags throughout the move to its new space. Anduro leadership has engineered a process that will allow for simultaneous production in the current facility while establishing expanded production capacity in the new facility. This plan will eliminate any interruption in delivery of product to our customers. "We are very proud of our 99% on-time delivery record during the recent worldwide logistics crisis and we understand the value that brings to our customers," said Datelle.

"We are excited and confident about the benefits this enhanced Anduro production site will bring to each of our clients -- and the overall market -- as we move our business into its next phase of growth and success," said Datelle.



If you have any questions regarding this Anduro Manufacturing expansion plan, please contact:

Marc Datelle

CEO

[email protected]

404-229-9899

Timothy Vroman

President and CFO

[email protected]

Antonio Hepburn

COO

[email protected]

Maria Duron

Customer Service and Logistics Manager

[email protected]

